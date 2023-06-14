Google Enhances Video Indexing Reports in Search Console





Google recently expanded Search Console’s video indexing report to provide more specific reasons why videos aren’t showing up prominently in search results.

Search giants want to help optimize video content for visibility and discovery on their platforms.

More specific feedback for webmasters

Previously, Search Console displayed a vague error message, “Google was unable to identify a prominent video on the page” when there was a problem with video content.

Google categorizes common messages into three specific reasons.

Video outside viewport Video too small Video too tall

This change provides clear, actionable advice.

For example, reposition the video so that it fits within the renderable area of ​​the page and is visible on load.

Alternatively, you may need to resize your video to meet certain Google standards.

Potential impact of change

Changes to Search Console’s video index report can affect sites that receive traffic to pages with video content.

Google explains:

“Google is helping website owners make necessary changes to improve the visibility of their video content in Google Search by providing more precise feedback about why videos aren’t indexed. Once the recommended changes are implemented to improve video indexing and visibility, this could lead to increased traffic to our website.”

Video content plays a more important role in SERPs, such as being featured in video carousels and video rich snippets, so it’s important to make sure Google is indexing your content correctly.

Video indexing best practices

Google’s video indexing report update provides more specific reasons for indexing issues, but does not provide a comprehensive list of best practices.

However, from the details provided and Google’s general guidelines, we can infer the following best practices:

Place the video inside the viewport. Make sure your video is the right size. Use video sitemaps and structured data. Make your video content files accessible to Googlebot. Provides clear and accurate metadata. Prioritize video quality and user engagement.

These practices will improve your video’s visibility in Google Search, resulting in higher user engagement and website traffic.

Phased implementation of changes

The video indexing report will not immediately notice these changes.

According to Google, it can take up to 3 months for historical data to be cleared for all new error reasons to appear.

“The video index report in Search Console shows 3 months of historical data, so the reason list in the video index report shows the message ‘Google was unable to identify a prominent video on the page’ However, this does not affect user browsing. page. “

In summary

A new Search Console report will provide more specific guidance on why your videos aren’t indexed, but it’s up to you to take advantage of this information.

Understanding the issues that affect video indexing and implementing necessary changes will improve the visibility of your video content and drive more traffic.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney. Source: Google

