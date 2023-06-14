Investing in Climate Tech Startups Made Easy: An Insider’s Guide





The green economy looks to be booming, but the process of investing in climate tech startups needs to be simplified in order to keep up with the demand for solutions. Marianne Renis, Founder and CEO of The Green Techpreneur, connects financiers and emerging growth companies in the business of saving the world, outlining the current situation and where the world needs to give his 2050 ambitions To do.

“Innovation is the only way the world can reduce net greenhouse gas emissions from about 51 billion tonnes per year to zero by 2050,” wrote Bill Gates. It is no exaggeration to say that the future will depend on how fast and how much is invested in climate change technology innovation.

Cumulative capital of funds raised for ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives tripled from $90 billion to $271 billion between 2019 and 2022 It indicates a strong and growing international interest in an investment strategy.

2022 marks an important milestone in the global transition to net-zero emissions. The U.S. Inflation Control Act (IRA) has undermined Biden’s promise to move to net zero by 2050. It is a move that Rockefeller foretold. The Foundation as the biggest event in international climate diplomacy in recent decades.

The IRA offers notable solar, hydrogen, EV and battery production subsidies, all underscored by protectionist policies that are only available to American companies operating on American soil. It is The IRA’s protectionist policies have contributed to an intercontinental race to invest in and own green technologies that will change the way the world operates over the next decade. At the moment, the company’s US climate change technology is in the spotlight for venture capital (VC) funding, attracting 65% of the VC funds invested worldwide in 2020-2021. By contrast, Europe will receive just 13% of total VC funding in 2022. A report by the Global Fund, a leading climate technology investment fund.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the energy crisis has brought home to us that if clean energy solutions had gotten the necessary investment and subsidies early, soaring gas and electricity prices could have been avoided. The EU’s European Green Deal had a goal of reaching net zero by 2050 written into law, but it was the energy crisis two years later that really accelerated the rate of renewable energy deployment. With investors rushing into the renewable energy sector to take advantage of high energy prices and changing demand, the European Union’s reliance on imported energy could fall from 55% to 20% by 2050, according to an analysis by the European Commission. is expected to decline to

But while the momentum is building by governments, scientists, activists and conscious consumers, there are warnings that cast doubt on whether the goal of saving the planet from widespread destruction by 2050 can become a reality. . it’s money Words and laws must be backed by cash invested in start-ups and scale-ups that make the difference the world needs. And while ESG investing has surged in recent years, it currently represents just 16% of the investment needed to reach net zero by 2050. A Global Fund report says investment in the sector needs to increase by 590% annually. Meeting climate change targets will reach $4.35 trillion by 2030.

Investment needs are far outstripping investment volumes, and this funding shortfall is growing. Climate change technology start-ups are the heroes of our time, providing the innovation the world needs to transform all sectors of the economy towards net zero. But to grow, build, and prosper, you need money. Climate-tech startups are more than twice as likely to have hardware components as startups in other fields, according to a Global Fund report.

However, hardware innovation is costly and capital intensive, both at the R&D and scale-up stages. Its VC funding plays a transformative role in supporting the technical and commercial de-risking of climate change technology innovations. According to the Global Fund, the biggest funding gap is seen in the commercialization stage of ready-to-market technologies, or Series B funding.

So what are the obstacles to ensuring more money flows to the most likely climate change tech startups and scalers?

Limited availability of climate technology investors: The climate technology investment sector is still in its early stages and lacks investors specifically focused on climate technology. This limited investor base makes it difficult for startups to find the right funding sources and understand who to pitch to in the first place. Lack of cohesion and roadmap: There is often a lack of cohesion between climate technology start-ups and investors. Startups struggle to create effective pitches that align with investor requirements and expectations. Additionally, there is a lack of a collective roadmap for startups and investors to navigate the climate technology investment process and effectively measure and report on ESG metrics. Limited understanding of technology feasibility: Many investors are moving to climate technology from generalist backgrounds and lack the expertise to assess the feasibility of innovative climate technologies. doing. Assessing the impact and market potential of these technologies requires a deep understanding of their scientific, engineering, and technical aspects. Without such expertise, investors may be hesitant to fund these ventures.

Green Techpreneur addresses these obstacles to investment by bridging the gap between startups and investors. It is a marketplace, networking platform and magazine designed to help entrepreneurs and investors in climate technology build, grow and thrive.

The platform breaks down silos to connect, accelerate and inspire the global climate tech ecosystem. It provides a global investor/startup marketplace that allows startups to list their proposals and gain visibility in a wide network of proven climate technology investors. . Meanwhile, investors have access to a wide range of start-ups looking for funding from around the world, making it easy for everyone involved to save time and money.

Only 1% of climate startups become accelerators. This means there is a big gap in supporting founders on their growth journey. Startups need expert help to ensure they have the best chance of raising money successfully. That is why The Green Techpreneur provides consulting for climate tech startups on how to prepare for investment, demystifying the process of funding entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and geographies. . This means great ideas from all over the world get the airtime they need to be fully realized.

This is all complemented by magazines and podcasts featuring interviews with the founders of climate technology and how they got started to provide insight and lesson-sharing for fellow entrepreneurs and investors. Revealing real behind-the-scenes stories. Meanwhile, The Green Techtepreneur also shared investor insights, clarifying what venture capitalists and others are looking for in their pitches and from whom they would like to receive them, providing a valuable opportunity for the climate tech startup ecosystem. Provide knowledge and resources.

