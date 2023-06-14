Air Liquide takes center stage at VivaTech: Emily Moulen-Renouard talks about the latest innovations to be unveiled





Viva Technology (or VivaTech), the European conference dedicated to innovation and new technologies, will be held in Paris from June 14th to 17th, with 32 participating countries, including South Korea, the country chosen for the event. increase. Air Liquide will be exhibiting at the event for the 7th time, demonstrating its presence in South Korea and promoting its innovative technology solutions in low-carbon hydrogen, healthcare and artificial intelligence (AI). Various conferences will also be held. Emily Murren Renouard, Executive Committee Member for Innovation, answers her three questions.

Why is it important for Air Liquide to join Viva Technology?

Viva Technology is Europe’s leading technology event. As we all know, innovation and technology are the driving force behind ADVANCE and contribute to all its strategic pillars.

This is an opportunity to showcase the Group’s latest innovations to our customers and partners and increase our attractiveness. At VivaTech, you can learn more about cutting-edge technology, especially digital technology and AI, and meet some of the tech industry’s most talented people. The event showcases some of the group’s innovative partners, from industrial players such as STMicroelectronics and Siemens Energy to start-ups we are working with to jointly develop solutions for customers and patients. It is also an opportunity to

That’s what we want to know. What will Air Liquide announce at his VivaTech this year?

As an advocate for climate change solutions, it was planned to showcase innovations that contribute to the decarbonization of industry and mobility, with a particular focus on low-carbon hydrogen. At our stand, visitors can use virtual reality to explore the group’s electrolyzers that produce renewable hydrogen. A new electrolyser in Germany will be operational in his 2023, and in Normandy, France he will start production in 2026. This year, our carbon was also scheduled to be on display. These include capture and storage technologies such as Cryocap, which continues to be of increasing interest among industrial companies, and our venture his capital fund, his ALIAD-backed start-up 44.01. 44.01 develops new technology for CO2 sequestration through carbon mineralization.

Additionally, the company will focus on new technologies for AI and healthcare, such as Moten Technologies, a startup that specializes in measuring muscle effort, which has implemented use cases with nurses in Germany and South Korea. You can also experience an exoskeleton!

VivaTech is also known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. What does that mean for Air Liquide?

Over the last few years, VivaTech has supported women in tech, helping girls and young women learn about their role in digital and new technologies. Air Liquide is doing the same. Diversity boosts creativity and ultimately encourages innovation, so by 2025 she aimed for 35% of female engineers and female managers. As such, we will be participating in several roundtables where female employees from Innovation Her team will showcase a range of roles, thereby maximizing opportunities to attract and retain talented employees.

We also gave Saturday tickets to employees who wanted to attend with their girls (and boys). This will help you learn more about new technologies and may even inspire you to choose your future career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airliquide.com/stories/innovation/air-liquide-takes-center-stage-vivatech-emilie-mouren-renouard-tells-us-all-about-latest-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos