Google Forced to Delay Bard Chatbot Deployment in EU





EU regulators have blocked Google from launching Bard in the region. The company was supposed to launch the Bard in the European Union this week. Regulators have privacy concerns that Google will have to answer. Loading Something is loading.

Google has been forced to postpone the deployment of the Bard chatbot in the European Union due to concerns raised by the EU’s top data watchdog.

Google was set to launch Bard in the European Union this week, but the Irish Data Protection Commission has not outlined how the company plans to comply with EU data protection rules, Politico said at first. reported to

A Google spokesperson told Insider that the company has had discussions with the Data Protection Commission in recent weeks and shared relevant documents, but the specific reasons for the hold and how long it will take before Bard is launched in Europe. He didn’t elaborate on how long it would take.

A Google spokesperson told an insider, “We said in May that we wanted to make Bard more widely available, including in the European Union, and we are working with experts, regulators and policymakers to take responsibility. He said he was going to do it with the . “As part of that process, we have been speaking with privacy regulators, answering their questions, and listening to their feedback.”

Bard, which Google launched in March, is being rolled out in stages. The tool is a conversational AI tool that is currently available in more than 180 countries and regions, according to the company.

The Irish Data Protection Commission is responsible for the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR, a set of data protection rules, gives individuals more control over how their data is used and transferred by companies in EU member states.

Google’s stumble highlights the competition between companies deploying generative AI products and lawmakers deciding how such technology should be regulated.

OpenAI, which builds ChatGPT, has also clashed with EU regulators in recent weeks.

The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, said in May that OpenAI could force generative AI companies to release the material used to train their large-scale language models in a proposed AI law. He said he could leave the EU if it became too difficult to comply. Altman later revealed that OpenAI has no plans to exit Europe at this time.

