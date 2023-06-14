Google Home’s New Script Editor Lets Users Create Powerful Custom Automations





Today, Google announced a new script editor for Google Home on the web and a Google Home Public Preview app. What this means is that users will now be able to harness the power of scripting tools to bring powerful automation to their smart home projects.

The new script editor requires basic coding skills, but it will enable you to build and deploy sophisticated automations that can control devices in your home, office, or anywhere else. The script editor comes with nearly 100 starters and actions on which you can build your ideas. Google provides an example of custom automation. For example, it could play a specific song whenever motion is detected by a specific sensor, or turn on the lights when you come home at a specific time.

The Google Home public preview went live late last year, and since then many new additions have been introduced to the app. Perhaps one of the most important things about this app is[お気に入り],[デバイス],[オートメーション],[アクティビティ],[設定]A new layout with five new tabs to give users easy access to some of the app’s most important features. Since the revamp, we’ve listened to user feedback and made changes like giving users the ability to sort their favorites, as well as improving the speed and performance of the camera displayed in the app.

Google recently showed off the app at Google I/O 2023, finally making the new interpretation available to the public. The company also showed off some improvements to his Google Home app on the wearable, giving more information at a glance. Interested in downloading the updated Google Home app? However, if you want an early look at upcoming features and changes, like the new script editor, you’ll need to sign up for public preview.

How Google Home’s script editor works

This section was written by Adam Conway, XDA’s Principal Technical Editor.

Some previous programming experience is helpful when writing scripts with Google Home’s script editor. It leverages the traditionally used YAML (“Yet Another Markup Language” or “YAML Ain’t Markup Language”, depending on who you ask) as a data serialization format. The above example combines device presence (captured from the Google Home Hub and smartphone) to turn on the bedroom lights and lava lamp when returning home between sunset and sunrise. This is a great way to enhance the ambient computing capabilities of your smart home.

When writing scripts, ask yourself what devices you want to automate, what events need to happen to trigger the automation, what actions need to be taken, and if there are edge cases should be considered. There’s a lot you can do with the script editor and it tries to be as helpful as possible. For example, when you enter a device name in the field where you enter the device name, it displays the device name and warns you of any problems you may encounter. The included “verify” function also tries to check if the script works.

YAML is an interesting choice as a scripting language, as it is commonly used to create configuration files. In a way, this is essentially a configuration file that defines the conditions and actions of the smart devices in your home. However, always be careful in the scripts you write, as edge cases definitely need to be taken into account when working with certain devices. For example, automation with lava lamps can fail and turn on when you’re not looking, so always test for edge cases to know what you’re doing. please give me.

Subscribe to the Google Home script editor preview

You can sign up for the preview by going to the app’s settings menu and selecting the public preview option. Once approved, you will receive a notification and will see an icon that looks like a flask. For more information, follow the detailed instructions here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-home-preview-script-editor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

