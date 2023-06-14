The New Hybrid Campus Work Culture from an Online Learning Perspective





For professional academic staff, face-to-face meetings have largely been replaced by digital collaboration. Higher education as a whole has yet to understand the scale and permanence of new ways of working post-pandemic.

Questions we may ask include:

How has the utilization rate of the staff room changed? What percentage of meetings are on Zoom? To what extent has informal communication shifted from unscheduled face-to-face chats to Slack and email? Have you entered?



Good online courses are backwards in design. The instructional designer and professor sit down to discuss course learning goals and how those goals are measured. Only then are assignments designed, assessments created and content selected.

Looking at the issue of campus work culture through the lens of online learning, you might ask:

In an environment of reduced staff (and perhaps faculty) density on campus, how do we reverse engineer the academic work culture we want? What deliberate changes can be made to strengthen the social fabric that binds people together? Many meetings have moved to Zoom. How can there be room for thinking of the university as a workplace within an organization that is clearly focused on the student experience (as it should be) and knowledge production (in a research-intensive institution)?

Perhaps the next college leaders will require everyone to be back on campus nine hours a day, five days a week. I have some doubts.

Many of our professional staff in academia now work remotely or hybridly. Academic staff have discovered the productivity benefits of more flexible work, learning what highly productive tenure-track professors have always known.

The academic work pattern of today’s professional staff looks good for the individual, but perhaps bad for the work culture on campus. None of us want to give up the benefits of flexibility, but we want more casual conversations, unscheduled meetings, and random interactions.

Eliminating Zoom as a tool for professional academic staff seems as unlikely as banning email and burying mobile phones under campus greenery.

University leaders must approach developing the workplace culture on campus with the same thought and care with which we manage our online teaching efforts.

We need the equivalent of an on-campus instructional designer to help us think about the new hybrid educational landscape.

How has work in higher education changed since the pandemic?

