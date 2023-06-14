Google and New Zealand media company announce big new deal to fund journalism





Google has signed new deals with eight New Zealand media companies. Photo/AP

Some of New Zealand’s largest media companies and some smaller media companies will receive windfall benefits from Google to help invest in journalism and their businesses under impending new deals. Become.

Sources told the Herald on Monday that various Kiwi media companies will participate in a new multi-million dollar financial deal. Two more industry insiders will join tonight’s staff, The Spinoff, Allied Press (publisher of the Otago Daily Times), Mahurangi Matters/Hibiscus Matters, Gisborne Herald, Wairarapa Times Age and Ashburton Guardian. said eight Wanaka App media companies were involved.

Many companies are in collective groups negotiating with Google.

NZME, the publisher of the NZ Herald, signed a five-year deal last year similar to Google’s, as did RNZ and South Island-based Crux.

A new deal, likely to be announced overnight or tonight, would see the government introduce new legislation that would force social media giants to come to the negotiating table and negotiate financial deals with New Zealand media companies over their use of journalism and media. It was just a few weeks before. Content on Digital Platforms.

A Google spokesperson emailed Media Insider this evening to say that press releases (about Google and news) have been blocked until Thursday, June 15th at 12:01am NZT. If you agree with the embargo, may I share it with you?

Media Insider has advised Google not to send out press releases until it’s actually released.

A Google spokesperson then quoted Caroline Rainsford, Google New Zealand’s country director, saying the deal shows Google’s continued commitment to the New Zealand news industry.

Advertise Advertise on NZME.

Through the Google News Showcase, from digital natives like spin-offs and Wanaka apps, to traditional Mastheads of staff and Allied Press, The Gisborne Herald and Ashburton’s Guardian.

Many of these titles have been serving their communities for decades and providing important news and information to their regions. We are pleased to have entered into these agreements to support public interest journalism in New Zealand.

Google NZ Country Director Caroline Rainsford.Photography/Dean Purcell

The imminent official announcement comes nearly a year after NZME announced a five-year deal with Google.

NZME said at the time that the deal (although its value was not specifically disclosed) would support a number of digital transformation initiatives. As part of the deal, NZME provides journalism and content for Google’s News Showcase platform.

At the time, NZME CEO Michael Boggs said Google’s deal supported NZME’s focus on digital transformation and highlighted the company’s high-quality journalism and news content.

We are pleased to enter into these agreements with Google to advance our digital transformation projects and initiatives. NZMEs’ 300 editorial staff in newsrooms across the country work tirelessly every day to deliver high-quality, authoritative news content across multiple platforms. Being able to further expand your reach, highlight talent and share content through Google News Showcase is a very positive development.

In April, Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson told Media Insider that “this online news bill must be introduced before the election.”

Willie Jackson, Minister of Broadcasting.Photography/ Sylvie Winley

The bill would enlist digital giants such as Google and Meta and any platform of the future to fund news media companies for journalism and content that would help attract and engage audiences to the giant platforms. intended to receive.

Advertise Advertise on NZME.

If the Giants can’t strike deals with the media companies, they will be forced to take the floor under new legislation due to be submitted to Congress by July.

Jackson said at the time that all New Zealand media companies, large and small, needed reassurance to fund news outlets and journalism. It’s been a really tough time for media companies. I want a fair and level playing field for all companies.

He said he was briefed that Google was making more deals. Some local businesses had signed one- or two-year contracts as an emergency measure to raise funds prior to the bill’s passage.

Contracts are key to sustaining journalistic roles, and 50 percent of journalistic roles have been lost over the past decade, Jackson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/google-major-new-zealand-media-firms-set-to-announce-major-new-deals/5AWWXBZJFFC6JGHPFKM57CRJH4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos