Google launches AI-powered features for advertisers to drive automation





By Sheila Dunn

Reuters – Alphabet Inc.’s Google said Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the company’s services.

AI has taken the tech industry by storm in recent months, with Google and others developing new chatbots that can respond to users in free-flowing conversations. AI is also being deployed to serve advertisers that contribute to a company’s bottom line.

Google used to roll out AI tools for advertisers, but now it’s using the technology to help brands achieve more specific advertising goals.

One of the new features, called Demand Gen, uses AI to add advertisers’ photos and videos to several products, including Gmail, YouTube feeds, and Shorts, YouTube’s competitor to the popular short-form video app TikTok. It’s for advertising.

Vidya Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of advertising at Google, says AI will free advertisers from having to think about where to place their ads, and that the technology will create “glossy, visual and immersive” placements. He said the emphasis would be on finding

According to Google, the second new feature uses AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing the number of views of a brand’s video ads.

According to Srinivasan, early tests show an average 40% increase in video views for brands using the new tool.

He added that using AI to take some of the “duty work” out of advertisers will allow brands to focus more on their marketing strategies and storytelling.

(Reporting by Dallas resident Sheila Dang; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

