Software Rpublique Unveils Concept Car at VivaTech





Software Rpublique has chosen the VivaTech1 show for the world premiere of the H1st Vision concept car, which embodies its vision of future mobility. We spoke with Philippe Keryer, Vice President of Strategy, Research and Technology at Thales and a member of the Software Rpublique Strategy Committee.

Eric M / Black Ink

What is Software Rpublique?

Software Rpublique is an open innovation ecosystem founded by six major companies – Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, ST Microelectronics and Thales – to become Europe’s leading platform for sustainable, sovereign and safe mobility. Help develop the ecosystem. Specifically, we plan to launch 10 new services and products. , to foster more than 50 start-ups by 2025, offering services in at least 50 locations around the world.

To develop the concept car to be unveiled at VivaTech, we enlisted the expertise of six startups: Arkamys, Compredict, Epicnpoc, Eyelights, Kardome and Stern Tech, plus JC Decaux and our founding members . It’s truly a collaborative project.

Please tell us about the H1st vision

The name H1st Vision stands for Human First Vision and reflects the consortium’s vision for future mobility that is smarter, safer and, above all, centered around drivers, passengers and other road users.

Technically speaking, the H1st Vision has everything from an all-new secure biometric access control system to predictive hazard warnings, optimized range and charging, continuous monitoring of driver and vehicle health, and French composition It features over 20 innovative technologies, ranging from an amazing audio system designed in collaboration with your home. Performed by Jean-Michel Jarre. User experience was really central to the whole process.

For example, you don’t need a key, card or smartphone to access your vehicle. Users simply create a profile that includes their name, height, ID photo, and video footage of themselves walking. This data is encrypted and stored in an ultra-secure virtual wallet built into the vehicle, a digital identity wallet designed by Thales.

Once this is done, users will be able to securely access the H1st vision vehicle and unlock it remotely thanks to two authentication technologies: posture recognition (walking) and facial recognition. An avatar projected onto the window is then projected onto the center console screen to greet the user and assist with all available functions.

This innovation in user authentication also simplifies rental cars, carpools, ridesharing, and driver license verification.

What is Thales’ role in this example?

He was responsible for gait and facial recognition systems, digital driver’s licenses, cybersecurity, and orchestration, the entire automated process of organizing and managing the system.

Is Thales also involved in other areas?

I was in charge of cyber security for the charging system and satellite communication system. The satellite calling system uses Shark’s fin-his antenna on the roof of the car to alert emergency services if the driver is unwell, even where coverage of his mobile network is still non-existent. We have also developed in-vehicle cyber detection algorithms that detect potential cyberattacks on these connected cars in real time and suggest appropriate corrective actions.

We have also developed a biometric data processing and analysis system for vehicle digital twins.

So does H1st Vision have a digital twin?

Yes, it’s one of its coolest features. A concept car is actually part of an ecosystem that includes the physical vehicle and its virtual twin. They interact in real or virtual environments not only with drivers and passengers, but also with all other vehicles and mobility systems, alternative modes of transport, smart road infrastructure, connected parking and charging stations, etc. increase.

For Thales, like many other companies, virtual twins have become a key part of creating breakthrough innovations. A virtual twin of H1st Vision was used to simulate hazard warnings, biometric passenger access, and a host of other innovations.

Software Rpublique was founded just two years ago. How long did it take teams from different companies to create his H1st vision?

It took just six months, a record time for a project involving about 100 people. This is primarily due to our clear and robust governance structure in place and our intimate understanding of each partner’s technology.

Like Thales, all other partners, from established companies to related start-ups, have contributed to the fullest extent of their innovation and creativity. According to a study by S&P Global, 85% of European vehicles will be connected by 2025. Cybersecurity is therefore clearly not an optional add-on for this new generation of intelligent cars. Towards the H1st vision, our experts will work with personnel from Orange Cyberdefense and Renault Group to develop a unique security system that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and quickly respond to cyberattack attempts. We co-developed the solution.

It is no exaggeration to say that the whole project was an exercise in collective intelligence. And help build a future we can all rely on in our transition to safe and sustainable future mobility.

1 – Viva Technology or VivaTech, founded in 2016, is a major annual event held in Paris by media groups Les Echos and Publicis dedicated to innovation and the tech startup community. About 2,500 exhibitors from more than 250 countries and over 90,000 visitors are expected for the 6th edition, which will be held from June 14th to 17th.

For more information, please visit vivatechnology.com.

