Consider 10 moonshot ideas about Massachusetts.





But the tech industry is also thinking about an ambitious moonshot that could truly usher in a new era of post-COVID-19 competitiveness in Massachusetts. Here are his 10 big ideas that emerged in a discussion led by Tim Rowe, founder of the Cambridge Innovation Center, a network of shared workspaces. Jim Daniel is a tech executive who now consults for nonprofits. Russ Wilcox is an investor in Boston-based company Pillar VC.

Get an innovation beat

Technology reporters from The Boston Globe tell the story of the region’s technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends and why they matter.

Housing: Build an ecosystem around building modular homes in Massachusetts instead of stick housing to keep housing costs down. We can do this in ways that are worker-friendly, create new jobs, and source our products locally.

Retention of Talent: Little data is available on the number of students who come to Massachusetts for college and then decide to stay. If we can get schools to share those data, can we aim to double his current number post-pandemic by hosting speakers and recruiting events on campus and helping campuses and the tech sector The focus should be on rebuilding the connections between Opportunity to visit local businesses. And it’s an off-campus, city-wide event that students from any university can attend to gain a better understanding of job opportunities and the skills they need. (MassTLC will host one such event, his Boston Tech Jam, the next one is scheduled for his September 13th.)

Retail space will be available for rent on Kilby Street in Boston on January 12, 2023. Boston’s microlending bank offers low-interest loans to hundreds of people looking to start new businesses in the city, a potential way to fill vacant retail stores. and urban office space.David L. Ryan/Glovestaff

Microlending: Establish a Boston microlending bank to provide low-interest loans to hundreds of people looking to start new businesses in the city. This would be a way to access start-up capital for non-tech companies that could create jobs and fill vacant retail and office space. Wealthy investors who want to support local businesses will provide the money. (Salem-based Mainvest has a similar model, primarily helping to finance breweries and restaurants.)

Free Childcare: Massachusetts should be the first state to offer universal free childcare as an option to its residents. (Who pays? That part wasn’t resolved last week.)

Green Transportation: Boston should be proud to have one of the greenest and healthiest transportation cultures. Facilitate new modes of transportation such as biking, walking, T-junctions, and perhaps electric water taxis as the primary way people get around town, not Uber or single-person cars.

Fact-Finding Trips for Ordinary People: Why are only politicians and executives of large corporate groups traveling to other cities to gather good ideas for improving Massachusetts? Fund trips for hospital employees, other non-elite, and have them report on citizen ideas we should borrow or adapt.

Creating self-driving lanes: Yes, there has been talk of the need to build high-speed rail between Boston and our favorite other city in Massachusetts. However, a more interesting (and lower cost) moonshot idea has been proposed. What if every major highway had dedicated lanes for self-driving cars, private cars, dedicated shuttles and MBTA buses? With collision avoidance already built in, you get his one-lane cruising at 100 mph almost all the time, making intra-state travel faster and more predictable. This could also allow people to live far from the Boston metropolitan area and still have access to the city’s meetings, sports and cultural events. A second phase of the project may involve paving commuter rail tracks for use by self-driving vans and buses. One of the benefits is the environmental aspect of moving from diesel trains to electric vehicles. Another is to increase the frequency of services using smaller, more fully loaded vehicles that stop at stations only when someone needs to get on and off.

Self-sufficiency: Massachusetts must set goals to produce all its own energy and food to withstand natural disasters, climate change, and man-made conflict.

Health Data: Create the deepest public health database in any state, including anonymized medical records and DNA information. Use it to attract healthcare start-ups to drive innovation around using AI and other technologies to better predict and treat disease. prolong human life. Understand health disparities between different populations.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the worker training program at BIO 2023, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on June 5. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Cutting Edge Training: Massachusetts loves to boast top-notch tertiary education. What if you decided to supplement it with cutting-edge training delivered in the workplace? Many companies already offer upskilling programs for their employees. But what if you could apply to attend even if you didn’t work there? You could even sign up for PTC’s month-long after-work course on augmented reality software. A medical device manufacturer of Boston Scientific. Or iRobot’s latest robot navigation. The course will be free. They help keep our state’s workforce alive. And they could serve as a recruitment tool for the companies that host them. Imagine a statewide catalog of one-day, one-week, or one-month courses that anyone can apply to take. (I like the idea that she graduated from FU. Fidelity University.)

After the event, Wilcox, who co-led a session on workforce development, noted that the world is in a period of flux and transition. “We need to attack and defend,” he said. On the defense side, we’ll need to solve our devastating transportation problem, which will also alleviate some of our housing problems. On the offensive side, we should build on our strengths in biotechnology and education, and strive to make another field world-renowned. Climate-related technology? Robotics?

The decisions we make today will determine where we stand for decades to come, Wilcox said. Can Massachusetts rise to its feet at this moment?

The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council likes to use the slogan State of Possible. I want to see us pursue seemingly impossible ideas that benefit us all, overcome analytical paralysis, and make some of them possible.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/06/13/business/consider-these-10-moonshot-ideas-massachusetts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos