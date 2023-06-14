ZERO10 is reimagining the future of retail with its augmented reality-powered store concept — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





ZERO10 says its new concept addresses some of the most pressing issues within the retail industry, such as the cost-effectiveness of space.

The building area proposed by AR Stores is less than 2 square meters, and requires an AR mirror, an iPad stand, a stats screen, and storage space. These capabilities will allow ZERO10 to perform all the functions and operations found in traditional stores that average 100 square meters, giving ZERO10 significant economies of scale, he argues.

In addition to elements for immersive experiences and try-on, AR Mirror will also be exhibited for the first time as a PoS system for brick-and-mortar stores.

Visitors to the aforementioned event will be able to experience the entire customer journey, starting with trying on the ZERO10 digital goods created in collaboration with Viva Technology. Stock is limited.

Following this, you will be offered the opportunity to begin mimicking the actual purchase, where you can choose your size and receive a free physical version of your selected item at the reception desk.

The side screen will be used to provide numerical data about ZERO10’s products, and in the future we plan to broadcast the number of try-on and purchase start numbers.

In addition to digital merchandise, virtual designs from the Coach Tubby and Vogue CS x ZERO10 collections will be available to try on through AR mirrors, showcasing virtual try-on functionality for both clothes and bags.

ZERO10 CEO George Yashin said, “Within the next 10 years, we believe that 50% of brick-and-mortar stores will either incorporate AR solutions or be AR stores themselves.”

Customers want to try new types of shopping, and augmented reality will enhance the in-store experience of the future. We see this technology as a powerful tool for retail, but it is still in its early stages. The results of recent joint projects have already confirmed and shown that our AR mirrors are helping to attract customer interest and increase in-store traffic.

In addition, this tool has a lot of potential in terms of optimizing your business and moving towards a more sustainable fashion, such as reducing rent, reducing storage space and avoiding overproduction.

This is the first prototype of our AR store and we are excited to showcase it at Viva Technology, the industry’s leading event. In the near future, we are planning to announce the next product in collaboration with a fashion brand.

