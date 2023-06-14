EU claims Google’s ads violate antitrust laws





Google was charged Wednesday with violating European Union antitrust laws for using its dominance in online advertising to undermine rivals, a move that shakes the core of the internet giant’s business model. It’s the latest in a string of events around the world.

The lawsuit, brought by the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-member European Union, marks the fourth time Google has been charged with antitrust violations in recent years. In this instance, the EU accused Google of abusing its market dominance in buying and selling online advertising.

The European Union’s announcement follows a similar lawsuit filed against Google by the US Department of Justice in January, accusing the company of illegally abusing its monopoly on the technology that underpins online advertising. UK antitrust authorities are also investigating Google’s advertising practices.

The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for Google’s parent company Alphabet, which made most of its $60 billion in profits last year from advertising. Ads power nearly all of Google’s most popular services, including search, email, maps, and Android, and the company makes them available for free.

Google is present at almost every level of the so-called ad tech supply chain, Margrethe Vestager, deputy chairman of the European Commission overseeing digital and competition policy, said in a statement. Our first concern is that Google is using its market position to favor its own intermediary services.

Not only could this hurt the interests of Google’s competitors, but also publishers, it could also increase costs for advertisers, he added.

The new charges against Google are part of a long-running effort by European authorities to crack down on the world’s biggest tech companies. Apple and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, are also under antitrust investigations. Last year, the European Union passed new antitrust and digital services laws to increase scrutiny of big tech companies. And on Wednesday, the EU’s legislative body, the European Parliament, passed a bill regulating artificial intelligence.

In recent years, European authorities have fined Google billions of dollars over antitrust violations related to its Android mobile operating system, shopping services and other parts of its advertising business. All lawsuits are still pending in court after a legal appeal by Google.

In response to the new charges, the European Commission released what is known as a challenge to Google, outlining why it believes the company has violated antitrust laws. It’s a step in what could be a long process before a final decision is made on whether to fine Google up to 10 percent of its global revenue or mandate other changes to its business practices. A settlement may be reached.

Google disagreed with the regulator’s findings and said it would act accordingly.

“Our ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content so businesses of all sizes can effectively reach new customers,” said Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google. I’ll do it,’ he said. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space. Fee research focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business and is not new.

European regulators launched an investigation into Google two years ago, focusing on the display advertising market, which includes banners and other visual formats on websites. Google offers a number of services to advertisers and publishers in this space. It collects data to target ads, sells advertising space on websites, and offers products that act as an intermediary between advertisers and publishers who own her websites.

By controlling much of the online advertising supply chain, Vestager said Google is making it harder for rivals to compete. Publishers such as News Corp have long complained that Google’s dominance limited the revenue they could earn from advertising on their websites and from the emergence of competing services.

The European Publishers Council, a trade group representing media companies, applauded Wednesday’s action. The group said it filed a complaint more than a year ago about how Google used its position to the detriment of publishers.

Council Executive Director Angela Mills Wade said we look forward to working with the commission as the case continues.

