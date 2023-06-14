Create powerful automations with the new script editor.





Dear Google Nest Community,

We’ve built a script editor to give you more control over your home automation. This tool provides a new way to quickly create and edit powerful home automations using YAML. Easily script advanced automation with more device characteristics than are currently available in the app.

The Script Editor will be available to all users in public preview on Google Home on the web starting June 13th, followed by the Google Home app starting June 14th (for those who have opted into the Google Home app public preview). will be available.

Like the new Home app, the new Google Home on the web[オートメーション]Tabs show personal and home routines. You can manually start the automation from here. To create a new automation script,[+ 新規追加]Click.

Follow our step-by-step guide to create your first script. Get started with helpful documentation and ready-to-use automation script examples. Auto-completion fills in device names and characteristics to guide script creation.

We heard you need powerful features to automate your home. Here are some of the ways we’ve loved sharing our progress with the script editor.

Build the most powerful automations with nearly 100 starters, conditions, and actions for third-party devices, including Google Home and many Matter devices. The smart home relies on a variety of devices, and we want to be able to create advanced automations with a variety of controls. We’ve expanded how automations are started and what they can do. You can now create custom automations to meet your needs with nearly 100 starters, conditions and actions, far more than is possible with the Google Home app. The script editor works with Google Home and third-party smart home devices, and has all the characteristics that Google’s and third-party devices support, giving you more control over your home and the flexibility to create automations. , you get compatibility with a wide range of devices. You can also start automating with the most popular sensor types, including many sensors supported by Matter. For flexible automation, use advanced logic such as multiple starters, Boolean conditions, and custom assistant queries to fine-tune your automation as it runs.

Easy and flexible scripting language, tools and examples to get you started quickly. Only basic coding skills are required to quickly edit and deploy automation using the example automation scripts.[検証]to view debug error messages and warnings and fix errors manually. Concise and easy Understand the syntax of starter condition actions and map them to routines Edit scripts on any surface web, mobile and tablet Leverage Google intelligence Use home and away as starters and conditions to build automations based on home signals and home and away routines that you can customize and exceed the possibilities of existing features.

Continue home automation after Works with Nest ends After September 29, 2023, the Works with Nest connection will no longer work. You can continue automating your home by creating an automation script editor on Google Home for web and the Google Home app (available in public preview).

Here are some examples of what you can do with the script editor.

Use Home/Away as starters and conditions Use multiple automations in one script Sequence multiple actions and use special features such as light effects Use custom Google Assistant commands to initiate automations Control multiple devices using sensors including many Matter sensors

Note: The automation is for convenience only and should not be relied upon for safety-critical use cases.

Share feedback and automation

Please let us know what you think through the tool’s feedback submission feature. The script editor is in preview and the scripting language may change over time, so your feedback will help us improve the feature.

We are so excited to start building custom automations that fit your unique home. We would love for you to share what you have created. Visit the Home Automation Forum and join the discussion.

coming soon

We’re excited to bring the Script Editor to you as an early preview. We are working on adding more starters and actions, such as camera events as starters. We were also working on custom notifications that allow you to include notifications in your automation. Additionally, debugging and language features have been improved. Both Android and iOS Google Home app users will now be able to manage advanced script automation (edit, run, disable, delete). We’ll be launching new scripts in the Google Home app for iOS soon.

For more information on how to create scripted automations, visit our Help Center.

Then try out the new script editor and let us know what you think.

thank you,

Prafulla Rawal, Senior Product Manager, Google Home

