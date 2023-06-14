Brussels attacks Google with new accusations over ad tech





The city of Brussels could be forced to sell part of its online advertising business after the tech giant hits Google with new charges of distorting competition in the advertising technology sector.

The European Commission said Google favors its own ad tech services at the expense of its competitors, hurting the business of online advertisers and publishers.

The commission said Wednesday in its official but preliminary findings that only a forced sale of some of its services by Google could address the competitive concerns.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president for competition policy, said we demand a sale very rarely and could sell if Google is found to have abused its dominant position.

The commission added that Google is active on both sides of the market with publisher ad servers and ad-buying tools, and maintains a dominant position on both sides.

The committee said it was concerned that Google would act deliberately with the intention of making donations. [its own ads exchange] You have a competitive advantage and may have seized a competing ad exchange.

In an inquiry dating back to June 2021, the commission expressed concern that Google was making it harder for rivals to compete in the online advertising market.

It is the first time the European Commission has ordered a tech giant to split up after years of antitrust enforcement that has seen Google fined billions in competition lawsuits.

Notably, since at least 2014, Google has favored bidding on its own advertising exchange, AdX, during the auction process, the commission said. The commission claims that by giving AdX a competitive advantage, Google has strengthened the exchange’s role in the ad tech supply chain, thereby enabling Silicon Valley groups to charge higher service fees. bottom.

The move comes as Google faces intense scrutiny for its approach to the burgeoning ad tech space. In January, the U.S. Department of Justice embarked on a coordinated campaign to gain exclusive control of the digital ad tech market in an attempt to seize control of tech tools despite rife conflicts of interest. announced that it will sue Google on similar charges. .

Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google, said: “Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers.”

Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space. The Commission’s investigation focuses on narrow aspects of our advertising business and is not new. We do not agree with the EC’s position and will respond accordingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/35cd16a6-e5e3-41de-ad43-e6ce13abfd1f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos