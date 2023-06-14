iPhone moments for spatial learning





The future of spatial learning has just arrived. again.

The most valuable company on the planet has unveiled a high-end, ambitious virtual reality headset the industry needs and only Apple can offer. The magic of the iPhone is sure to set the industry on fire, sparking a new wave of competition and innovation. With Apple joining the fray that was dominated by Meta/Facebook, Samsung and other competitors will soon emerge. If history is any guide, Apple enters a new product market when it’s ready for widespread adoption. This is a defining moment that proves the pioneering efforts of all of us in the virtual reality learning industry. We weren’t crazy after all. The future of learning is truly spatial.

Apple Vision Pro is named not only for its stunning visual display, but also for its pioneering vision-based user interface. A quick glance at the icon will highlight it. Pinch your fingers on your knees to operate. This combination of eyes and lazy finger gestures seems destined to become a mixed reality computer mouse. And Apple’s new interpretation extends to marketing and positioning. VR is now being rebranded as fully immersive experiences, headsets as spatial computers, avatars as personas, AI as machine learning, and the metaverse as environments, all of which reach the broader mass market and have previously is an effort to take the burden off VR efforts.

As the $3,500 price tag and “pro” name suggest, this is an enterprise device. However, the launch event did not include demos of factories, hospitals, digital twins or job simulators. Instead, it showed people sitting on couches, navigating giant Excel and PowerPoint screens, and conversing with avatars floating around the room. Apple focuses on productivity and collaboration in the office. If anyone could put a computer over their face and make people read emails and hold meetings like Minority Report, it would be Apple.

Vision Pro is an augmented reality device that makes virtual objects appear in the physical world. Unlike HoloLens and Magic Leap, which use transparent lenses, like the Quest Pro and the upcoming Quest 3, it uses the front-facing camera to transmit a video view of the physical environment, but at a much higher resolution. increase. Not designed for AR assistance in the field. You don’t want to operate dangerous equipment or perform surgery while watching live stream video of your surroundings. AR for meeting rooms, classrooms, and living rooms.

That’s not to say Apple Vision Pro isn’t great at realistic job simulations. Apple is setting the stage for hyper-realistic mixed-reality simulations, with display quality and pass-through cameras that rival his $6,000-plus PC-connected Varjo headsets used by the military.

Imagine overlaying a digital experience on a physical mannequin for medical training or a real cockpit for flight training, blending the tactile experience of a physics simulator with a variety of virtual scenarios. Apple headsets are equally suitable for immersive VR simulations. Don’t be fooled by Apple’s VR rhetoric. This is a true VR headset that wraps around your eyes and creates a complete sense of presence in your virtual workplace. There’s also an Apple Watch-style crown to adjust your VR immersion level. With a simple twist, a real-world room can be transformed into a complete virtual scene where experiential and intuitive learning takes place.

Apple’s commitment to VR is also evident in its partnership with Unity, the game engine that powers most VR training simulations. This will allow developers like my company, Gronstedt Group, to create training simulators in Unity and deploy them to both Quest and Vision.

Vision Pro sounds convincing, but market-leading Meta Quest offers the following advantages for training simulations:

Affordability: The $500 Quest 3 suddenly seems like an incredible bargain. Apple certainly has very good hardware, but with similar features most companies would prefer to buy his seven Quest 3s for the price of one Vision Pro. Shareability: Apple headsets, like the iPhone, are designed for a single user. Glasses will not fit inside, so custom-made prescription lenses are required. In contrast, the Quest fits comfortably in most glasses. And nothing is said about the Apple enterprise platform that Quest for Business offers, with kiosk mode for sharing headsets with multiple users. The $3,500 price tag is a lot of money if a company can train thousands of people with a few shared headsets at a self-service station. This is the primary deployment method for VR training today. With Apple’s many customization features and account settings, this is probably not an option. Controllers: Apple didn’t announce support for hand controllers that provide haptic feedback and the ability to grab objects and navigate a larger virtual space. Vibrating the controller really helps you feel like you’re actually spraying your hands with sanitizer in a VR pharma lab. Using the controller’s thumbsticks, HVAC giant Daikins customers can navigate around the giant rooftop heating unit and monitor it from all angles. Active hands-on simulations designed to build muscle memory may not be available in Vision Pro without controller support.

The Apple Vision Pro is certainly overpriced and overengineered. Apple packs so much technology into its headset that it requires a separate battery fanny pack, which only lasts a few hours. But that’s the point, Apple has prototyped the best user experience for developers. Apple’s vibrant developer community is the company’s biggest competitive advantage and a prime target for this launch.

The iPhone didn’t take off until Uber, Google Maps, and Facebook developed killer apps that let people use their devices in entirely new ways. While Quest has 400 apps in its store, Vision Pro debuts hundreds of thousands of existing Apple apps. This includes Microsoft Office, Slack, Zoom, Google Workspace, and all other productivity apps currently in the Apple App Store. Most of them will initially be adaptations of his 2D apps, but it remains to be seen how well the app makers will make use of his 3D space. It’s not just a product, it’s a platform. While famed Apple developer Echo will continue to create content for his system over the next few years, Apple plans to focus on reducing the cost, size and weight of the headset.

Meanwhile, competitors will take inspiration from Apple’s fresh ideas and extend them. I can’t wait to try the Quest 3 and whatever Samsung launches later this year. We are at the apex of a new era in which spatial computing is about to become mainstream, and spatial learning may move from novelty to large-scale deployment. But only if the corporate learning and development community takes steps to develop their own killer learning apps that harness the superpowers of spatial computing.

