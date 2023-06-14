Overwatch 2 Season 5 Is Now Live, Here’s What’s New





Mythic Adventure Tracer Skin for Overwatch 2

blizzard entertainment

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 is now live. While some may feel this season is a bit of a hitch while waiting for the broader (and controversial) Season 6, there’s a lot of interesting things happening this season.

Let’s start with the Battle Pass. This time with a fantasy theme, Tracer comes with an elf-like Mythic skin. Another new thing is that skins are unlocked progressively at different stages of the Battle Pass. The basic version is available at tier 45, but you’ll need to polish up to level 80 to unlock the entire shebang. You can see everything in the Battle Pass here.

I haven’t had a chance to check this out yet, but it does have a Battle Pass story with RPG elements that definitely looks intriguing. My understanding is that Tracer’s partner Emily basically plays the role of her dungeon master, with a few heroes participating in a Dungeons and Dragons-style campaign.

There are a number of balance changes for many heroes, and you can read about them in the full Season 5 patch notes. This has been explained here.

There is a new arcade mode built in the workshop by the creators. It’s called “Defeat the Demon Lord,” a one-on-four mode in which the solo player assumes the role of an enhanced Reinhardt. To win, the Rein player must secure his 30 kills, and the enemy team must take down that tank three times his. This mode is currently available in Arcade.

Another new Limited Time Mode is coming on July 25th. That mode is called Mischief and Magic, and Overwatch 2 takes on Prop Hunt. Definitely looking forward to it.

Summer Games returns in July with new modes: Lucioball and Winston’s Beach Volleyball. In August, we’ll premiere an in-game animated short focusing on sojourn.

The On Fire system is back with some upgrades (you can read more about it in the patch notes). Competitive Mystery Heroes is a full season, which sounds like music to my ears, but Team Queue has mini-seasons.

This allows groups of up to five players to team up and play against rival teams. Blizzard is removing the usual tier-based competitive restrictions in team queues. Players who are normally in Bronze can also play with Grandmaster level friends. This should cause a lot of confusion.

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 will continue until August 10th when Blizzard releases Overwatch 2: Invasion, calling it the biggest update in the game’s history. This includes his long-awaited PvE story missions, but unfortunately you will have to pay to play these.

