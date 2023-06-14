EU regulator orders Google to sell part of ad tech business | Google





The EU has ordered Google to sell part of its advertising business as blockchain competition regulators step up enforcement of monopolies by big tech companies.

The Competition Commission said it took issue with Google’s preferential treatment of its online display ad technology services to the detriment of competing ad technology service providers, advertisers and online publishers.

Therefore, the company’s view was that only a forced sale of some of its services by Google could address its competitive concerns.

After a two-year investigation into the company’s ad tech business, regulators abused its monopoly in online advertising by favoring its own ad exchange, AdX, in auctions held by its own ad server, DFP. concluded. Google Ads and his DV360-branded ad-buying tool are ways to bid on such exchanges.

Just before the verdict, competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters about the complexity of the investigation. This market is a highly technical market. Very dynamic. Detecting these behaviors can be very difficult.

Each time an activity is detected, Google simply changes its behavior to make detection more difficult, but the goal is the same. [and] have the same effect.

He added that Google would be given an opportunity to respond to EU concerns.

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, responded to the ruling, saying, “Our ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively create new We will be able to reach our customers,” he said. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space. Fee research focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business and is not new. We do not agree with the EC’s position and will respond accordingly.

“Google is present at almost every level of the so-called ad tech supply chain,” Vestager said in a statement accompanying the ruling. Our first concern is that Google is using its market position to favor its own intermediary services.

Not only does this potentially hurt the interests of Google’s competitors, but also publishers, it also increases advertiser costs.

The commission said so-called behavioral remedies, which allow Google to take procompetitive actions, are likely not sufficient.

Vestager said this reflects how deeply ingrained Google is in the value chain, recognizing that a sale is the only way to solve the problem.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

Get ready for your workday with all the business news and analysis you need every morning

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains funds from charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content provided. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Google is involved in every part of this value chain. As far as we can see, they occupy a dominant position on both the sell-side and the buy-side.

We do not believe that this increased conflict of interest can be resolved in any other way [but] By not owning the entire value chain.

According to insider information, Google is the dominant digital advertising platform, accounting for 28% of global advertising revenue. Nearly four-fifths of the company’s revenue comes from advertising on YouTube, Google Maps, AdSense and AdMob.

Google attempted a settlement about two years ago, but the slow pace and lack of significant concessions frustrated regulators, Reuters reports.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is also investigating Google’s ad tech platform, an investigation that started last May is still ongoing.

At the start of the study, Andrea Koscelli, CMA’s then-chief executive, said at the start of the study that Google was using its position in the ad tech space to favor its own offerings against rivals, customers, and ultimately. I was concerned that it would bring disadvantages to companies. consumer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jun/14/eu-regulator-google-sell-ad-tech-business-competition-commission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos