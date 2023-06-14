T-Hub and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI) Collaborate to Drive Innovation in India’s Tech Ecosystem





The partnership aims to harness the creative potential of Indian tech start-ups.

T-Hub appoints Sujit Jagirdar as its new Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

India’s leading innovation ecosystem, T-Hub, today announced a strategic partnership with Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI), a global technology development center for open innovation challenges. The partnership aims to connect startups with leading industry experts, provide proof-of-concept (PoC) grants, and run corporate innovation programs that drive startup engagement on industry-driven use cases. increase.

This partnership between T-Hub and RNTBCI will explore and harness the creative potential of Indian tech start-ups in a thriving innovation ecosystem. T-Hub’s extensive network and startup development expertise enable RNTBCI to connect with leading technology startups with unique skills aligned with Renault-Nissan’s innovation strategy. By leveraging T-Hub’s vast innovation ecosystem, RNTBCI aims to enhance its innovation capabilities and facilitate the growth of disruptive solutions within the mobility market.

Through this collaboration, T-Hub start-ups will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from Renault-Nissan Tech experts, participate in paid PoC projects, and pitch their innovative solutions to Renault-Nissan management. This exchange of knowledge and resources will enable start-ups to further develop their products and reach out to potential customers and investors.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR) said: “We are delighted to be working with Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI) to drive innovation and empower start-ups in India.” By doing so, we aim to foster cutting-edge solutions and build a vibrant ecosystem that will push the Indian tech startup landscape to new heights. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to fostering startup success and promoting India’s status as a global innovation hub. “

RNTBCI Managing Director Debasis Neogi said today’s mobility market is moving at a disruptive pace with innovation as a key business strategy. Innovation helps companies grow, differentiate themselves from their competitors, and keep their bottom line. It is important to tap into the technological potential of India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem by working with young tech startups. This collaboration with T-Hub will help foster his ecosystem of innovations that support technology-driven startups.

In addition to this exciting partnership, T-Hub announced at today’s press conference the appointment of Sujit Jagirdar as its new Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). With over 20 years of experience in IT and business process consulting, deploying digital transformation, and designing innovative solutions, Sujit Jagirdar is an expert in collaboration and co-creation between enterprises, start-ups, technology his hubs, and companies. A passionate leader who aims to foster open innovation by enabling Academia. As his CIO, Sujit will focus on driving strategic engagement with domestic and international companies, ecosystem enablers, government agencies and start-ups. Sujit Jagirdar positions T-Hub as India’s pioneering innovation his ecosystem, which will drive integrated solutions to meet the organization’s revenue targets.

Sujit Jagirdar, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at T-Hub, said: He is thrilled to join T-Hub as Chief Innovation Officer. T-Hub has established itself as a world-class hub of entrepreneurial talent and innovation, and I believe in its mission to foster breakthrough solutions that address some of our most pressing business and social challenges. would like to contribute to

The T-Hubs program has successfully scaled startups by partnering with a robust ecosystem of partners. T-Hub to date, through various programs and initiatives, he has influenced over 2,000 startups, has over 600 global and domestic corporate partners, and has over 2,000 startups to help startups scale. We have provided Mentor Connect for people. T-Hub will continue to promote collaboration between startups and major innovation ecosystems around the world, providing startups with global market access opportunities.

About T Hub

T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler. Based in Hyderabad, India, T-Hub leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem. With a mission to enable and empower innovation-hungry ecosystems, his T-Hub influences start-ups, corporations and other stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem. Incorporated in 2015, it has provided over 1,800 domestic and international start-ups access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, companies, investors and government agencies. We have enhanced the innovation of leading domestic and global companies and transformed their business models for the better. T-Hub works with innovation partners and enablers in Telangana, India and around the world to build a future-proof innovation ecosystem.

