What is Apple’s Vision Pro actually for?





Apple announced a new computer last week to much fanfare. The Vision Pro is a face-mounted computer, but the novelty is how it’s used. Instead of looking at your computer’s output through a physical screen, that output is projected directly into your eyes by two very small but high-resolution displays in very close proximity in front of you. Rather than using a keyboard, mouse, or touch screen to control the computer, the primary user interface uses eye tracking and gestures.

Much like Apple got rid of the screen stylus when it launched the iPhone, Apple no longer needs a physical controller to use a computer. Computers sense what you want to interact with by observing your eye movements, and look at your hands to determine what you want to do.

Each of these had precedents in countless wearable devices for viewing, such as Google Glass and Metas Quest Pro, and technologies such as Leap Motion and the Myo armband for gesture control. But none of these predecessors have codified it into a coherent vision.

Apple has named this new device the Spatial Computer. The name is apt because the device can use any physical space around it as a canvas for displaying its digital output. No desk (or lap) is required to rest the device on, and there is no limit to the size of the perceived viewing area. That means you can watch a movie the size of a movie theater while sitting in a tight space like an airplane seat.

What should we aim for with spatial computing? Currently, Apple outlines a seemingly mundane use case. It can be used like a regular computer or iPad, but now 2D information is presented on a more flexible and unconstrained display. there is a demand for it. It is useful in places where there is not much space. It will also be of value to those currently using the space with numerous large displays installed. In that sense, the closest analogue is a very large-screen TV. Do people pay $3,500 for it? They do now. Even Apple sells up to $6,000 displays (Pro Display XDR). From that perspective, it easily falls within the cost of your current use case. This strategy also has the advantage of incorporating the vast number of applications that already exist for iPad and iPhone into this new platform.

But a better, more convenient display for 2D content doesn’t seem to justify the weight of the technical and R&D put into the Vision Pro. The real question is whether this device will lead to augmented and virtual reality applications that justify wearing a computer on your head. We certainly have the technology to make it possible. Vision Pro can also display his 3D object in the current space or move it to a new space. However, Apple barely mentioned the terms AR and VR during the announcement. In doing so, they drew a line that people had never drawn before. This is not an AR or VR device or technology. This technology is a spatial computer, and if AR and VR have a role, it’s in the applications that run on the spatial computer.

Let’s review those concepts. Augmented Reality (AR) involves taking in your surroundings and changing your perception of them. Google Glass has done this by displaying notifications via smart glasses. Vision Pro does this by placing his 2D display in the environment and fixing it so that it doesn’t move when he moves his head. It seems to exist in the current environment as well. It does this by sending highly accurate video of the real world through your device. You don’t look directly at your environment, but you think you do. So technically, Apple is enhancing video capture of the environment, rather than superimposing something on the environment the user is looking at directly. For users, there is no real difference.

Virtual reality (or VR) involves taking a user into a virtual environment and immersing them. Vision Pro captures the full attention of your eyes, so you are literally immersed in your virtual environment. In one mode it looks like the environment you are in. Rotate the dial to change the environment and move to another location. Video passthrough from the current environment is replaced with a digitally created 3D environment. From that perspective, this is clearly a VR device.

An important point to note is that although AR and VR are possible, these use cases are not highlighted by Apple. They therefore developed devices with both capabilities, but found no compelling use cases in either domain. That’s one of the reasons it was announced at the annual developer conference. Apple needs apps, and it needs other people to imagine it.

A recent paper outlined how we believe AR and VR apps can add unique value. Beyond gaming and entertainment, we focus on economic applications, especially those that improve user productivity. In this regard, which AR and VR applications can create real value by helping users make better decisions? For those looking to build applications for Apple-made platforms, Understanding the possibilities is very important.

Most decisions involve some degree of uncertainty. Information is the solution, the more you know, the less mistakes you make. However, he has two sides to the use of information in decision making. First, we need to make sure we have the correct information available. Second, we need a cognitive space to extract and parse that information as useful.

After all, AR and VR map to each of these. VR has the ability to present users with more relevant information, especially when the information is not at hand or is expensive to obtain. Bring that information to the user by pulling them into a new context. In some cases, it is possible to realistically reproduce what is happening inside a building, such as during a fire. We may also provide safe simulated environments, such as flight simulators, to facilitate training without risk.

In contrast, AR takes information presented in a specific context and parses it to generate relevant information. For example, when you meet someone at a conference, you can identify who that person is without searching your own memory. Or, if you’re dealing with a fire, it can provide a handy overlay to indicate escape routes. In either case, the goal is to extract a large amount of information from the user’s environment and present the required information. One caveat is that the Vision Pro is not intended to be a portable computer for use outside the home or office, so it has limited applicability when navigating outside environments (such as while driving). That’s it.

This perspective highlights why many of the traditionally labeled AR and VR use cases have been of low value. A VR meeting with an avatar in a clean room doesn’t provide the obvious useful information for meeting participants that might come from a Zoom call. AR glasses that provide text notifications as you walk around increase rather than reduce cognitive load. According to our framework, the best use cases are situations where information is usually expensive or dangerous to obtain, highlighting the value of VR, or where the environment is highly complex and clear via AR. Both are highly valued digital overlays for Consider applications such as prototyping new aircraft and building designs, or assisting telemedicine procedures. Vision Pro has the capabilities to do each of these, but leaves the task of experimenting and designing for these use cases to others. Developers looking to profit from Apple’s built platforms would do well to focus on applications that provide users with hard-to-access contextual information at the right level of detail.

This is a given when Apple first introduces a device. The iPod was a digital walkman. The iPhone was connected to the iPod. The iPad was a bigger iPhone. The Apple Watch was a better smartwatch. And Vision Pro is a 3D screen without limits. In the aforementioned case, the device has grown too large, allowing developer innovation to extend beyond its initial use. Vision Pro is a welcome new experiment along the well-trodden path of computing.

