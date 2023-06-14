EU says Google needs to split ad tech business to address competitive concerns





BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s antitrust regulator on Wednesday took aim at Google’s lucrative digital advertising business in an unprecedented decision that would force Google to sell part of its advertising business to address competitive concerns. said there is.

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch and head of antitrust enforcement, said in its tentative position after the investigation that only a forced sale of some of its services by Google could alleviate its concerns.

The 27-member EU, which has spearheaded a global move to crack down on big tech companies, including groundbreaking rules on artificial intelligence, has so far imposed three antitrust laws worth billions of euros (dollars) against Google. It relied on issuing large fines, including fines.

It’s the first time the EU has told a tech giant that it needs to split up a major part of its business for violating strict antitrust laws, but it didn’t give specifics.

Google can now defend itself by arguing before the committee makes a final decision. The company said the EU investigation focused on a narrow segment of its advertising business and said it disagreed with the findings and would respond accordingly.

Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google, said: “Google’s ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Google will continue to partner with publishers and advertisers. We are fully committed to creating value for ‘this highly competitive field. “

The Commission’s decision is based on whether Google violated block competition rules by favoring its own online display ad technology services at the expense of competing publishers, advertisers and ad tech services. began a formal investigation in June 2021.

European Commissioner for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a press conference on the antitrust lawsuit against Google Adtech at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday 14 June 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said Google is dominant on both sides of the advertising sales market. By giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, Google has abused its position to enhance its ability to charge high fees for its services, the commission said.

story continues

Google represents the interests of both buyers and sellers. And at the same time, she said at a press conference, Google has set rules for how supply and demand should be met. “This raises a substantial and widespread conflict of interest,” she said.

YouTube is one of the focal points of the commission’s investigation, which seeks to determine whether Google is using its dominant position in video-sharing sites to advance its own ad-buying service by imposing restrictions on competitors. investigated.

Google’s ad tech business is also under investigation by UK antitrust watchdog and faces lawsuit in US

The city of Brussels has so far fined Google more than €8 billion (currently $8.6 billion) in three antitrust lawsuits involving the Android mobile operating system and its shopping and search advertising services.

The company has appealed all three fines. An EU court last year slightly reduced Android fines to €4.125 million. EU regulators have the power to impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual revenue.

