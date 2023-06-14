Europe seeks to split Google’s advertising business, further exacerbating antitrust disputes





Comment to comment on this story

A European Union regulator has issued a preliminary ruling that Google must sell part of its profitable digital advertising business. This is part of a broader antitrust allegation targeting one of the search giant’s most important revenue streams.

In a complaint released Wednesday, the EU competition regulator alleges Google favors its own technology services, detrimental to competitors and abuses its dominant position in online advertising sales. .

EU regulators say Google offers technology that allows data collection, ad buying and publishing at the same time, creating an inherent conflict of interest. Only a forced sale of ad tech services would solve the problem, they said.

Google is present at almost every level of the so-called ad tech supply chain, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

He expressed concern that the company used its market position to favor its services. Not only could this hurt the interests of Google’s competitors, but also publishers, it could also increase costs for advertisers, Vestager said.

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, defended the company’s technology.

In a statement, Taylor said the company’s ad tech tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space.

The EU lawsuit makes the regulatory woes even more acute for Google, as the company is fighting multiple antitrust lawsuits around the world. Regulators from Brussels to Washington have stepped up their scrutiny of the power and influence of big tech companies in recent years, putting Google’s vast empire of online advertising, search and app stores squarely under scrutiny. there is

Justice Department sues Google over online advertising monopoly

The company’s advertising business, which generates billions of dollars in annual revenue, has become a prime target for regulators concerned about the tech giant’s ability to wield power to neutralize its competitors. Google rivals and online publishers have long argued that Google’s control over the high-tech tools publishers, advertisers and brokers use to buy and sell digital ads gives it an unfair advantage. I’ve been

In January, the Justice Department and several state attorneys general ruled that Google should split up its core advertising business, accusing it of using its dominant position in the digital advertising industry to eliminate rivals. filed a lawsuit. UK competition enforcement authorities are also investigating the company’s ad tech business.

Google is also fighting antitrust allegations brought against its search business by the Justice Department under the Trump administration. The company has faced criticism from both state attorneys general, including claims that it maintains a monopoly on app distribution because it owns Android, the operating system (OS) used on most smartphones in the world. It faces multiple additional lawsuits.

The EU complaint stems from an investigation that the EU will enter the corporate advertising business for the first time in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/06/14/google-antitrust-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos