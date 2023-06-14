Government donates millions of dollars to innovation center in central Israel





As part of a broader ministerial cooperation, several Israeli ministries and authorities have joined forces to launch an initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and high-tech employment in Israel’s geographical periphery.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Negev Galilee and Resilience, the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Regional Cooperation, the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, and the Israel Innovation Authority will jointly invest 75 million NIS and establish up to five new innovation centers.

Under this program, Israeli companies, corporations and non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to apply as franchisees and operate innovation centers in their surrounding areas. The initiative aims to promote sustainable economic growth in these regions, focusing on different areas such as agriculture, food, energy and climate change.

Selected winners will receive grants of up to 15 million NIS over five years to support their operations. The Innovation Center plays a key role in fostering entrepreneurship by providing programs, training initiatives, and resources to foster local innovation and employment in high-tech industries.

In addition, these centers will facilitate collaboration with academia, research institutes, local governments, established industries and investors, creating an ecosystem conducive to the establishment of innovative ventures.

Climate concerns and economic growth

“These are important long-term growth engines that will provide local entrepreneurs with the necessary and optimal conditions to achieve economic prosperity and transform the Negev and Galilee into independent economic centers.” said Negev Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf. Galilee and national resilience.

“These innovation centers will provide entrepreneurs not only with financial and funding opportunities, but also opportunities to engage with pioneers in the high-tech industry, academia and research,” he added.

With significant funding allocations and multi-ministerial collaboration, Innovation Centers in the Periphery of Israel will become thriving hubs for entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth, bridging the gap between different regions of the country. I’m ready.

Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman stressed the importance of addressing climate change issues and promoting Israeli technology through innovation centres. “Dealing with the climate crisis is a global challenge, but it is also a huge economic opportunity for Israel,” Silman said.

fold around

“The support we are announcing today is an important step for the region surrounding Israel and follows the efforts of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Israel Innovation Agency to advance the ecosystem of innovative Israeli climate technologies along the technology value chain. is a thing.”

Drol Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, noted that most of the high-tech activity in Israel is concentrated in the central region, mainly in software-oriented sectors.

Efforts to establish innovation centers in surrounding areas reflect the agency’s strategy to diversify high-tech in terms of focus, geography and demographics. “High-tech development in the surrounding region will strengthen the local region and the Israeli high-tech industry as a whole,” he said.

It remains to be seen how the establishment of these innovation centers on the fringes will play out and what impact it will have on Israel’s economy as a whole.

As the Center begins operations and entrepreneurs engage with the resources and opportunities offered, the Center’s effectiveness in fostering innovation, creating employment opportunities and fostering regional development will become more apparent.

The successes of these centers will be noted as they strive to fulfill their mission of fostering entrepreneurship and technological progress in various fields and ultimately shaping the future of the Israeli economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/article-746280 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos