Former Meta and Google Researcher’s AI Startup Raises $113M in Seed Funding





OpenAI, a new artificial intelligence (AI) startup and rival to ChatGPT creators, raises $113M in seed funding and hits a $260M valuation in just two months after launch Did.

Former AI researchers who worked at Google DeepMind and Meta co-founded Mistral AI in May 2023 to develop open-source generative AI models. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Arthur Mensch, said the first round of funding will give him the resources and network he needs to begin deploying new models of generative artificial intelligence. said.

Prior to co-founding Mistral AI, Mensch was a researcher at Google Deep Mind. His two other co-founders, Timothee Lacroix and Guillaume Lample, worked at Facebook AI as research engineers and research scientists, respectively.

Mistral AI co-founders Guillaume Lample, Arthur Mensch, and Timothe Lacroix (left to right).Source: media

The funding round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from JCDecaux, Rodolphe Saad, Motier Ventures and others. The trio will run the company in Paris and plan to release the first model of text-based generative AI in 2024.

Mistral AI incomplete official website. Source: Mistra.AI

The company is hiring rapidly, seeking out AI researchers, software engineers and product developers. At the time of this writing, the newly formed Mistral AI also had no social media presence.

Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol to urge the country to take the lead in manufacturing the chips needed for AI technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol shake hands at the Yongsan District of Seoul Central Presidential Palace on June 9.Source: Yonhap News

OpenAI currently uses chips from Taiwan, but Altman revealed that in the future it may need an alternative supply of chips from South Korea.

