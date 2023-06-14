Microsoft and Activision deal suspended by federal court





A US federal court has granted a request by the FTC to temporarily block Microsoft from entering into an agreement to purchase Activision Blizzard. The deal was already blocked in the UK and now faces regulatory scrutiny in the US.

A federal court in California has granted a restraining order sought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to temporarily block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. A hearing in the case is currently set for June 22nd and 23rd.

According to the order, the deal will remain blocked until the court decides on a preliminary injunction filed by the FTC earlier this week. Regulators have cautioned against the deal, saying Activision could try to move ahead with a court ruling on an antitrust lawsuit.

Microsoft hopes to complete the transaction by the originally agreed deadline of July 18, 2023. The tech giant would have to pay $3 billion in fees if the deal didn’t go through.

Activision stock faces volatility due to regulatory scrutiny

Microsoft’s deal with Activision has been under regulatory scrutiny since 2022, but authorities in the US and UK have refused to budge, forcing Microsoft’s legal team to take the matter to court.

If Microsoft and Activision can’t convince regulators that the deal won’t hurt the competitiveness of the market, canceling the deal could be an option. The biggest concern for agencies like the FTC is that Microsoft could block other companies from distributing Activision Blizzard games to Microsoft’s non-Xbox devices.

As a result, Activision’s stock price has been volatile with various regulatory approvals or denials. The injunction by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has pushed prices down 11%, despite a slight increase due to EU approval. Activision stock is currently trading at about $80 per share. Under the agreement, however, Microsoft agreed to buy Activision Blizzard for $95 per share.

