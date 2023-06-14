European regulator says Google should split digital advertising business over competitive concerns





BRUSSELS (AP) – European Union regulators hit Google on Wednesday with new antitrust charges, saying the only way to address competitive concerns over its lucrative digital advertising business is the tech giant’s main breadwinner. said to sell part of the

The unprecedented decision to push for such a split marks a significant escalation in the city of Brussels’ crackdown on Silicon Valley’s digital giants.

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive branch and head of antitrust enforcement, said in its tentative position after an investigation that only a forced sale of some of its services by Google could alleviate its concerns.

The 27-member EU, which has spearheaded a global move to crack down on big tech companies, including groundbreaking rules on artificial intelligence, has so far imposed three antitrust laws worth billions of euros (dollars) against Google. It relied on issuing large fines, including fines.

It’s the first time the EU has told a tech giant that it should split up a major part of its business for violating the EU’s strict antitrust laws, but what that means, following preliminary findings. No details have been revealed as to what will happen.

Google can now defend itself by arguing before the committee makes a final decision. The company said it disagrees with the decision and will respond accordingly, adding that the EU investigation is focused on a narrow segment of the company’s advertising business.

“Our ad technology tools help websites and apps fund content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers,” said Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google. I will do it,” he said. Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space.

The Commission’s decision will investigate whether Google violated block competition rules by favoring its own online display ad tech services at the expense of competing publisher, advertiser and ad tech services, June 2021. It stems from a formal investigation launched in May.

European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said Google is dominant on both sides of the advertising sales market. By giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, Google has abused its position to enhance its ability to charge high fees for its services, the commission said.

Google represents the interests of both buyers and sellers. And at the same time, he said at a press conference, Google has rules for how supply and demand should be met. This creates an inherent and pervasive conflict of interest.

YouTube was one of the focal points of the commission’s investigation, asking whether Google is using its dominant position on the video-sharing site to advance its own ad-buying service by imposing restrictions on its competitors. investigated.

Google’s ad tech business is also under investigation by the UK’s antitrust watchdog and faces lawsuits in the US

The city of Brussels has so far fined Google more than €8 billion (currently $8.6 billion) in three antitrust lawsuits involving the Android mobile operating system and its shopping and search advertising services.

The company has appealed all three fines. EU regulators have the power to impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual revenue.

In the first three months of this year, Google generated $54.5 billion in ad revenue and YouTube generated nearly $6.7 billion in ad revenue, marking a series of downturns.

