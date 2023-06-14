STARTUP AUTOBAHN EXPO2023 Introducing more than 30 pilot collaborations





Combining Silicon Valley technical expertise with the best of German engineering

Annual EXPO opens in Stuttgart, Germany on Thursday 22nd June 2023

STUTTGART, Germany, June 14, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–38 start-ups will participate in Plug & We are announcing a pilot collaboration with corporate partners of STARTUP AUTOBAHN, an open innovation platform that utilizes play. in Stuttgart. Pilot projects, implementations and solutions in the areas of mobility, production, enterprise and sustainability will be presented to more than 1,000 direct guests, including board members and executives from leading automotive companies, entrepreneurs and political decision makers. – Manufacturers, investors and technical experts.

Powered by Plug and Play, STARTUP AUTOBAHN is an innovation platform that combines the unrivaled technical expertise of Silicon Valley with the best of German engineering. Like the Autobahn in Germany, the only freeway in the world without speed limits, STARTUP AUTOBAHN accelerates the connection between industrial companies and innovative start-ups. The fruits of these collaborations will be showcased at his EXPO, an invitation-only conference showcasing future technologies and uncovering the power of innovation for companies and startups.

More than 1,000 guests will gather at the Wagenhallen in Stuttgart for this year’s EXPO2023. Inspired by the motto ‘Pioneering the Future’, the event agenda has been carefully curated to address the mobility industry’s most pressing challenges: the transition to e-mobility, the circular economy, heavy-duty mobility and the semiconductor industry. solutions, vehicle interior concepts and more. Sustainability perspectives for the future, battery management, sustainable materials, etc. The agenda includes inspiring keynotes from board members, industry leaders and public officials, panel discussions, expert roundtables, innovation walks, startup pitches, exclusive demos of select pilot projects, and several side events. will be

story continues

The speaker line-up includes the most influential voices in mobility innovation, as well as Porsche AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Geo Automotive Google, Bosch Mobility, Plug and Play Tech Center, NXP Semiconductors, DXC Technology, Togg, 1KOMMA5, Bridgestone Mobility. Solutions, Ministry of Transport and Economy, Ministry of Labor and Tourism Baden-Wurttemberg.

Full press release:

https://expo2023.pnptc.events/media/STARTUP_AUTOBAHN_EXPO2023_Press_Release_ENG.pdf

At EXPO2023, STARTUP AUTOBAHN presents the Plug and Play Global Innovation Award, the Plug and Play Cross Collaboration Award and the Plug and Play Sustainability Award.

EXPO2023 details: https://expo2023.pnptc.events

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN with Plug and Play: www.startup-autobahn.com

View source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614351766/en/

contact address

Julia [email protected]

