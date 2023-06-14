Shiva Medical Center Joins General Catalyst’s Health Innovation Program





General Catalyst, one of America’s oldest and largest VC funds, is expanding its presence in Israel. The fund, which has previously invested in a number of companies including Melio, Rapyd, Aidoc and Apiiro, will add Sheba Medical Center to its medical innovation program, Health Assurance. The Shebas ARC Center for Digital Innovation will be his third non-US hospital to join the General Catalyst program, following his two hospitals in the UK and Canada.

General Catalyst launched its Health Assurance program in 2019 with the goal of accelerating the integration of medical technology into the healthcare system. Currently, 18 hospitals are participating in this program. Many international start-ups are developing promising medical technologies, but few are actually being integrated into patient care. This is due to the complexity of integrating new technologies in hospitals, training healthcare workers on how to implement new technologies, concerns over lack of accuracy, and bureaucracy.

1 View gallery

Director Professor Eyal Zimrichman and Ishak Kreis

(Credit: Shiva Medical Center)

The General Catalyst program seeks to address these issues by adapting technology to the healthcare system. The program is led by Darryl Tol, a former hospital manager in Florida, and a team with extensive experience in the healthcare system. The program is run by his dedicated VC fund and has raised $700 million.

“We need medically experienced people who can make the necessary changes in healthcare systems around the world. has published several books on the subject discussing the transformation needed.The foundation has so far said, “Since then, we have stepped up our focus on healthcare. We used to have 15 care companies, now we have 140,” Toll told Calcalist.

“The larger health system sees startups in this space as a kind of virus because their DNA is completely different and they are fast and sometimes sloppy. We manage the difference between entrepreneurs, but unlike other funds, our goal is not just to sell products to hospitals and clinics. It’s about actually creating a digital transformation of the healthcare system, and Sheba will be involved in this effort going forward, and we’re very selective about the hospitals that participate in the program.

Israel has an entrepreneurial vibe that makes it very attractive. The Israeli market itself is too small, so startups need connections to the American market. We’ll be working on this deal over the next six months to see how we can create magic here, both in terms of development and investment. “

Toll said General Catalyst doesn’t care about Israel’s political climate or its impact on the health care system and high-tech. “Look at U.S. politics. Politics is always interesting and challenging, but ultimately everyone has to watch out.” We strive to maintain political apathy . ”

At this stage, the foundation has no plans to open an office in Israel.

The ARC Innovation Center was established in 2019 by the hospital’s Director, Prof. Ishak Kreis and Chief Innovation Officer, Prof. Eyal Zimlichmann, to foster digital medical innovation in Shiva. The center enables entrepreneurs to test their products in hospitals, facilitates strategic partnerships with overseas hospitals, and also operates an investment arm in collaboration with Triventures Fund. One of the center’s big successes is Aidoc, a unicorn company in which General Catalyst has also invested, which developed his AI-based engine for X-rays and his CT scans.

Founded in Boston more than 20 years ago with a focus on early-stage startups, General Catalyst is now more agnostic, creating a special fund that invests in deeper and more complex technologies for the long term. increase. Some of the fund’s best-known investments include Airbnb and fintech company Stripe. Its best-known investment in healthcare is telemedicine company Teladoc.

General Catalyst was one of the largest and most active investors in the United States in the first quarter of 2023. The fund has taken a counter-conventional approach in recent years, especially when it comes to investing in the publically chilling healthcare sector. Started to invest in cyber and fintech. Israel invested less in the healthcare sector last year, raising just $2.8 billion, down 13% from 2021. However, Israel is considered one of the prominent countries in the healthcare ecosystem with large funds such as Arkin Holdings and aMoon Fund. . Israel’s medical technology sector accounts for about one-fifth of Israel’s total high-tech industry, with 1,810 medical technology companies operating and employing 63,000 people in 2022.

