EU officials accuse Google of antitrust violations in ad tech business





Washington CNN —

European Union officials said Wednesday that Google’s advertising business should be split up, saying the tech giant’s involvement in multiple parts of the digital advertising supply chain poses an inherent risk of undermining competition. claimed to have a conflict of interest.

The formal complaint marks the latest antitrust challenge against Google over its sprawling ad tech business, following a US Justice Department lawsuit seeking to break up the company in January.

Officials say the European Commission has filed a written complaint with Google and legal proceedings have begun, along with a dissolution that could affect some of its core advertising businesses, as well as billions of dollars. may be fined.

The commission said Google has been unfairly using its own advertising exchange, known as AdX, to match advertisers and publishers since 2014 by simultaneously owning some of the most popular advertising tools for publishers and advertisers. claims to have advertised to

For example, the commission alleges that advertisers who used Google’s ad-buying tools often had their purchases routed to AdX instead of competing ad exchanges.

On the other hand, Google’s Publisher Tools unfairly competed with AdX because Google’s Publisher Tools provided AdX with competitive bidding information that the exchange could use to help advertisers win auctions. The commission argued that it had given it a better position than

One solution proposed by the commission is to separate Google’s ad exchange and publisher tools from the ad-buying tools Google provides to advertisers.

@Google controls both sides of the #adtech market: buying and selling, said competition commission head Margrethe Vestager in a tweet. We are concerned that the company has abused its dominance to favor its own #AdX platform. If confirmed, this is illegal.

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said in a statement that the EU investigation was focused on a narrow aspect of the company’s advertising business and that the company opposed the commission’s tentative conclusions and that Google would respond. said it plans to respond.

Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, enabling businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers. Taylor said Google remains committed to continuing to create value for its publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space.

A Google spokesperson told CNN Wednesday that the company has just received a fee complaint and will take time to review the fee claim. Google also added that it would oppose calls for a breakup.

