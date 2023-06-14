EU seeks split of Google’s online advertising business





The European Union’s antitrust watchdog wants to sell part of its online advertising business to Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), a move the tech giant now has for most of its business on both sides of the Atlantic. It means that they are facing regulatory challenges.

The message came after European regulators told Google on Wednesday that the European Commission had reached a provisional ruling that the company’s activities in the ad tech business violated EU antitrust laws by distorting market competition. It was announced when it was officially notified that

In a statement explaining the decision, the European Commission said that “only the forced sale of some of its services by Google would address its competitive concerns”, while a preliminary decision remained pending the investigation. He said he did not predict the outcome.

A Google spokeswoman said the company would oppose requests to exit or sell its online advertising business.

Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said the commission’s investigation “focused on a narrow aspect of our advertising business and is not new. We will respond accordingly,” he said.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, spoke at a news conference in Brussels on Wednesday about Google. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Possible EU action further increases Alphabet’s legal problems. In the US, antitrust authorities and US states have filed antitrust lawsuits against the company.

In January, the U.S. Department of Justice and eight U.S. states sued Google for illegally using its monopoly in the $278.6 billion online advertising market to prevent competitors from entering. Nine more states have since joined the lawsuit.

The Justice Department also filed a separate lawsuit against Google in 2021, alleging the company has an illegal monopoly in the online search business.

In a dispute over Google’s advertising business, the Justice Department ordered the court to order Google’s sale of certain ad tech entities, specifically its publisher ad server DFT, also known as DoubleClick or GAM, and its ad manager suite, which includes its ad exchange. are asked to order AdX.

Various legal challenges represent a danger to much of Alphabet’s business. By 2022, advertising sales will account for approximately 80% of revenue of approximately $224.5 billion. Google’s online advertising business controls most of the marketplace technology for buying, selling and delivering advertising online.

“Competitive Advantage”

The heart of the Commission’s first findings is that Google is abusing its market dominance across the European Economic Area by leveraging publisher ad servers and programmatic ad buying tools for the open web. is.

The commission said Google is giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, AdX, in ad selection auctions run by Google’s ad server DFP. The regulator said DFP informed his AdX in advance of the highest bids from competitors.

The committee also said that Google Ads shuns competing ad exchanges and places most of its bids in AdX, making AdX the most attractive ad exchange.

“The European Commission is concerned that Google’s deliberate conduct aimed at giving AdX a competitive advantage and may have seized competing ad exchanges. It will strengthen Google’s AdX central role in the tech supply chain and Google’s ability to charge premium fees for its services,” the agency said.

A diagram from the European Commission illustrating preliminary findings that Google has abused its dominant position in Internet search services. The commission said Google is giving preferential treatment to its own ad exchange, AdX, in ad selection auctions run by Google’s ad server DFP.

In the European Union, Google and other large technology companies must comply with a newly enacted competition-enhancing law, the Digital Markets Act, and a related law, the Digital Services Act. Fines for breaking the law can amount to up to 10% of a company’s global revenue.

The new law aims to increase competition by banning big tech companies from prioritizing their own products and services over those of third parties, and also calls for greater transparency.

Even before the EU’s latest legislation came into force, the European Commission had imposed hefty antitrust fines on Google. About a decade ago, regulators fined $10 billion for blocking search engines from Android phones.

A few years later, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the European Commission targeted Google for allegedly abusing its market power in online search, mobile device apps and online advertising respectively.

In 2019, the European Commission fined Google 1.5 billion euros for adding restrictive clauses to third-party contracts. The commission said the terms prevented rivals from placing search ads on certain websites.

Technology under pressure

US regulators have investigated Google before. In 2013, the FTC refused to take action against Google following an agency investigation into its search business.

The decision comes after the company allegedly violated a privacy settlement reached with the FTC to avoid placing cookies on users of Apple’s competing browser Safari or serving targeted ads to users. It followed a $22.5 million fine imposed the previous year.

Alphabet isn’t the only tech giant facing renewed pressure from regulators. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission this week successfully obtained a temporary injunction from a federal district court in California, currently blocking Microsoft’s (MSFT) planned acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI). decided to disable it.

The court also plans to issue a preliminary injunction that could further suspend trading while the FTC undergoes an agency review of antitrust concerns.

The overhaul could block the Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the FTC said in its initial complaint that it could “allow Microsoft to curb competitors in the Xbox consoles and the rapidly growing subscription content and cloud gaming businesses. It’s possible,” he said.

