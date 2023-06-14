Google sued by EU for violating ad tech antitrust law





The European Commission has accused Alphabet and Google of antitrust violations over its conduct in its advertising technology business, the company’s biggest earner.

The European Commission, which has been investigating the issue for the past two years, will now launch a formal antitrust investigation. The company said it could order Google to split up its ad tech business if it confirms its allegations.

Google has a significant presence in all major parts of the ad tech value chain. Its ad buying tools and publisher ad servers (used to manage ad space within sites and apps) are dominant in its field, with Google AdX being the largest ad exchange. .

For nearly a decade, major US companies have illegally used the DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) ad server, Google Ads and DV 360’s ad-buying tools to favor AdX, the commission said.

Not only could this hurt Google’s competitors, [in the ad-exchange space] Not only will it benefit publishers, but it will also increase costs for advertisers. EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that if confirmed, Google’s conduct would be illegal under competition rules.

Google’s vice president of global advertising, Dan Taylor, said in a statement that Google remains committed to creating value for its publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive space. The Commission’s investigation focuses on narrow aspects of our advertising business and is not new. We disagree with the EC’s position and will respond accordingly.

One practice noted by the Commission was that Google’s DFP ad servers organized closed-bid auctions for ads, but warned Google’s AdX of competing exchange bids before AdX bid on its own. was giving

A second example is in practice with Google Ads, Google’s buy-side tool for advertisers, Vestager said. Google Ads bids on behalf of advertisers to ensure that their ads are placed on the internet and have good visibility. Some would expect Google Ads to bid on as many ad exchanges as possible. Doing so maximizes the chances of your ad being shown widely.

According to our research, Google has decided to make Google Ads bidding exclusively or almost exclusively through Google AdX. By doing so, Google succeeded in making AdX the most attractive market. This gave them a significant competitive advantage over competing ad exchanges.

Google has received three major antitrust fines from the European Commission in recent years. In 2019, it was fined 1.5 billion for abusing the search monopoly on the AdSense box for search on websites. 5 billion fines for various Android-related fraud in 2018. In 2017, it was fined $2.7 billion for mispromoting its comparison shopping service at the top of search results.

Apart from paying fines in these cases, the European Commission has ensured that Google will change its behavior. But in this new case, Mr. Vestager is playing a different game.

Detecting such behavior can be very difficult, she says. We’ve seen this play out concretely. Each time the activity was detected by the industry, Google subtly changed its behavior to make detection more difficult, but with the same purpose and same effect. A remedy that only requires Google to change its behavior would allow Google to continue doing what it has been doing under a different guise.

The commission could therefore force Google to abandon DFP and AdX’s sell-side tools, resolving any conflicts of interest, he said.

Monique Goyens, Executive Director of the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), said: “We have consistently called for the European Commission to pass competition law to prevent dominant companies like Google from abusing their market power. I am pleased that we are prepared to make the most of our enforcement toolbox.”

Vestager added that he is coordinating the matter with the US Department of Justice, as well as the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and other international antitrust authorities. The Justice Department, along with several state attorneys general, filed similar charges against Google in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/06/14/google-eu-antitrust-adtech-adx-dfp-vestager/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos