Google faces EU split order over anti-competitive ad tech practices





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google may need to sell part of its profitable ad tech business to address concerns about anti-competitive practices, it said. European Union regulators announced Wednesday, threatening the company with the toughest regulatory penalties yet. .

Two years after the European Commission launched an investigation into practices such as giving preferential treatment to its own advertising services, the European Commission clarified the charges in a statement of opposition to Google, which cost Google’s global annual turnover. Fines of up to 10% may be imposed.

With its ad tech business accounting for 79% of its total revenue last year, the stakes are higher for Google in this latest clash with regulators over the company’s biggest revenue stream.

Advertising revenue reached $224.5 billion in 2022, including search services, Gmail, Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube ads, Google Ad Manager, AdMob and AdSense.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager says Google may have to sell part of its ad tech business because behavioral remedies are unlikely to be effective in stopping anticompetitive behavior said there is.

“For example, Google could sell its sell-side tools, DFP and AdX, and that would end the conflict of interest,” he said at a press conference.

“Of course, I know this is a strong statement, but it reflects the nature of the market, how it works, and why behavioral commitment is considered out of the question. .”

Google said it disagrees with the European Commission’s accusations.

[1/3] The Google LLC logo can be seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, USA on November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

“The European Commission’s investigation is not new as it focuses on a narrow aspect of our advertising business,” Dan Taylor, Google’s vice president of global advertising, said in a statement. said.

Vestager said he will continue to investigate Google’s introduction of a privacy sandbox toolset that blocks third-party cookies on its Chrome browser and plans to stop making advertising identifiers available to third parties on Android smartphones. Stated.

He said the EU has been working closely with US and UK competition authorities.

The Council of European Publishers, which filed a complaint with the Commission last year, welcomed the allegation.

The commission said Google favors its online display ad technology services to the detriment of competing ad technology service providers, advertisers and online publishers.

The company has favored its own ad exchange AdX since 2014 in ad selection auctions by its dominant publisher ad server DFP, and also in the way ad buying tools Google Ads and DV360 bid on ad exchanges. He said he has abused that advantage by giving preferential treatment to .

Google is the world’s dominant digital advertising platform, with a 28% market share of global advertising revenue, according to research firm Insider Intelligence.

Google had sought to settle the lawsuit three months after the investigation began, but regulators were frustrated by the slow pace and lack of significant concessions, a person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. rice field.

