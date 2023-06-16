Google Announces Google Analytics 4 and AdSense Integration





Google announced that it will be possible to integrate Google Analytics 4 (GA4) properties with AdSense accounts.

With this update, AdSense data is now available in GA4 reports and explorations, giving you a more comprehensive view of your website’s performance.

GA4 and AdSense connection

Integrating AdSense data with other website analytics, such as traffic sources and user behavior, gives you a comprehensive understanding of your website’s performance.

You can use this information to identify patterns and insights that can help you optimize your ad revenue.

This integration allows Analytics to automatically collect certain events such as ad clicks, ad impressions, and ad queries.

Collecting these events automatically for each ad increases the number of billable events for 360 Properties and provides accurate reporting of ad interactions.

This eliminates a discrepancy previously seen in the Universal Analytics and AdSense integration.

how do you do

To link your Analytics property to your AdSense account, follow these steps:

Log in to your AdSense account.[アカウント]>[アクセスと認証]>[Google Analytics 統合]Click. Click + New Link. Select the property to link from the list. Click Create Link.

Your property is now linked to AdSense.

how it all works

The GA4 and AdSense integration works through key processes such as shared IDs, auto-collected events, and data merging.

For the integration to work, the GA4 and AdSense tags communicate using a shared ID to match each ad impression with the corresponding GA4 event.

This inter-tag communication ensures that for a single event and its corresponding ad impression, the ID logged is the same between GA4 and AdSense.

GA4 automatically collects certain events via Google tags.

This integration uses ad_impression and ad_click events to populate GA4. The ad_query event is used for data binding.

Additionally, GA4 uses the Shared ID to combine data with AdSense log files to match AdSense and Analytics data.

Information and configuration settings available at the time of each event are utilized in this integration process.

Once the AdSense reporting integration is set up, your AdSense earnings data will be available in the Explorations main menu of your GA4 property.

Dealing with data discrepancies

Despite our improved integration, there may be discrepancies between reports in your AdSense account and those in the AdSense section of Analytics.

These can be caused by iframes, security or other blocking software, new AdSense and Analytics integrations, timezone settings, or missing analytics data.

After you’ve verified that the Google tag is set up correctly on your website and linked your AdSense and Analytics accounts, it can take up to 24 hours for data to appear in your reports.

In summary

The GA4 and AdSense integration gives you rich data insights.

Be aware of the limits, even though they may optimize your website’s performance and advertising revenue.

Please understand the benefits, drawbacks, and potential data discrepancies of this integration before proceeding with this integration.

Featured Image: M-Production/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-announces-google-analytics-4-adsense-integration/489499/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos