Google sells Google Domains as part of ongoing cost-cutting efforts





If you bought a Google Domains URL for the purpose of building a new website, things could change, such as Google selling its Domains business to Squarespace for $180 million.

As Bloomberg reported, Google is pulling out of the domain naming battle to continue cutting costs and refocusing on other, more promising elements. Earlier this year, Google announced it would cut more than 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as part of a broader effort to sharpen its focus and redirect key talent to new opportunities.

Google Domains seems to be a victim of that change now, with Squarespace going to be the host for various Google Domains URLs.

Originally announced in 2014, it only went into beta last year. A key advantage of Google Domains is that it offers custom URL identifiers with over 300 domain endings to better customize your web presence.

This allows for a more bespoke web presence. It’s part of Google’s broader offering for building your business presence across a variety of apps and tools. Integrated and affordable domain hosting through a company that manages online search has proven to be an interesting option for many, with over 10 million domains sold and still supported by Squarespace. but the value seems to be a little less. Value without its integration.

However, you can still keep the cool .cafe or .media web addresses if you prefer, but they don’t add the possibility of being directly tied to Google’s sorting system.

Also, Squarespaces’ current prices are a bit higher than the prices listed on the Google Domains site, so maintenance costs may be higher. But as Squarespace takes ownership of the business and integrates it into its own offerings, it will all be put to the test.

The sale also suggests that Google’s cost-cutting efforts are far from over, amid increasing competition from new generative AI tools and emerging players in the e-commerce space, which is looking to rekindle profits.

Among them, novelty URLs don’t have the same importance, so it will be interesting to see what Squarespace does with its Google listings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/google-sells-google-domains-as-part-of-ongoing-cost-cutting-efforts/653191/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

