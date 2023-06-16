Hyundai Plans to Partner with Startups Globally for Innovation, ET Auto





By establishing cooperative relationships with carefully selected startups around the world, Hyundai Motor Group plans to secure innovative growth engines for the future and continuously support and nurture their global expansion. is. Hyundai Motor Group held its Open Innovation Tech Day event in Seoul on Friday. presented its existing and future strategies with participants within the global startup ecosystem and shared the results of its open innovation initiatives to date.

The group announced that it has invested KRW 1.3 trillion in more than 200 startups by the first quarter of 2023, when it began strengthening its open innovation activities from 2017. These investments do not include major investments such as Boston Dynamics, Motional and Supernal.

The Group has invested in a number of business areas including electrification, connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, renewable energy, robotics and mobility services. By segment, mobility services recorded about KRW 700 billion of investment in projects involving mobility service companies such as Singapore’s Grab and India’s OLA. Electrification and connectivity followed with KRW 280 billion and KRW 126 billion respectively. The group also invested KRW 60 billion in AI, KRW 54 billion in autonomous driving and KRW 25 billion in energy, including hydrogen.

Yunsung Hwang, vice president and head of the Open Innovation Execution Group at Hyundai Motor Group, said, “We are looking for startups that can make a positive difference in people’s lives through innovative technologies and services. ‘ said. “We will establish a coexistence ecosystem by actively investing in start-ups that provide critical insights for creating smart and sustainable mobility solutions of the future and improving human well-being and quality of life. increase.”

Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation initiative is mainly embodied in four types of investments. Collaborative investment to promote practical cooperation according to the expected strategic synergies. Strategic investment to secure business capabilities immediately or quickly, and company construction for internal start-ups with necessary technology and business areas for the group.

Hyundai Motor Group operates global innovation hubs called ‘CRADLE’ in five countries: the United States, Germany, Israel, China, and Singapore. We have also established ZER01NE, a base for open innovation, in South Korea. We also focus on securing global investment capabilities to support startups and operate a total of 19 investment funds in major countries.

Founded in 2018, ZER01NE has recruited startups through the ZER01NE Accelerator Program with the aim of discovering valuable startups and exploring potential strategic use cases for innovative technologies. In addition, we are expanding our open innovation efforts to various fields other than automobiles, such as running “ZER01NE Playground” in collaboration with artists and creators.

In addition, the Group operates the in-house startup system “ZER01NE Company Builder” for the officers and employees of group companies to develop in-house startups. A total of 30 in-house startups were spun off, with cumulative sales reaching KRW 280 billion. These start-ups have been recognized for their market value and business feasibility, and have led to the hiring of over 800 new employees.

The Group will continue its bold collaborative strategy with various start-up companies that will change the future with original ideas. Newly sought-after open innovation fields include SDV (Software Defined Vehicle), resource recycling, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology.

Major Initiatives through the ZER01NE Program At the Open Innovation Tech Day, the Hyundai Motor Group also introduced major examples of investments and collaborations with major startups that have successfully grown through the ZER01NE program.

IONITY, a European EV fast charging infrastructure company, is a prime example of the success of the Group’s investments. By the end of 2022, around 450 charging stations have been built in 24 European countries, with around 2,000 fast chargers installed. In addition to investing in IONIQ 5 customers, Hyundai Motor is collaborating with IONITY by offering IONIQ 5 customers a premium package that allows them to use the company’s charging facilities for one year.

Rimac Automobili, a Croatian ultra-high-performance electric vehicle company invested in by Hyundai Motor Group in 2019, has established a cooperative relationship. The company has grown rapidly, reaching an enterprise value of 2.2 billion euros. Rimac Automobili has contributed to the advancement of Hyundai and Kia’s high-performance electric vehicle technology through various joint projects.

US quantum computing company IonQ, well known in South Korea for its association with Duke University professor Kim Jong Sang, has been involved in various joint research projects with Hyundai Motor Group since receiving an investment in 2021. are being implemented. These projects include upgrading to autonomous driving systems. drive technology and battery technology.

SoundHound, a US speech recognition solutions company, received an investment from the Group from 2011 to 2020. The company provides voice recognition services on Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models sold in North America and India.

Suresofttech is a South Korean company that has successfully developed and commercialized software verification technology. Hyundai Motor has invested in the company in 2012 and 2017, and is cooperating in software verification for vehicle controllers and connected car systems. Suresofttech has grown into a global technology company based on its partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, expanding its business into various fields such as nuclear power, defense, railways, and aviation.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation platform “ZER01NE” participated for the first time at the 2023 CES held in Las Vegas in January. ZER01NE collaborated with 10 domestic startups, including 60 Hertz, eMotiv, ArgosVision, and CellPlus Korea, to lay the foundation for global expansion. The Group will continue to go to great lengths in pursuit of the best and most innovative technologies to develop sustainable mobile his solutions and benefit mankind.

