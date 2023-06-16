Online Pivoting Brings Results to Unity Environmental University





In Fall 2012, Unity College had fewer than 600 students. Ten years later, and now at the renamed Unity University of the Environment, he has over 7,500 students. Managers attribute the explosive growth in enrollment to a strong online reorientation, especially in high-demand environmental programs.

Unity began reviewing its offerings in 2012 and launched its first fully online program in 2016. Since then, the university has hosted larger classes each year, with an estimated 95% of students taking courses online.

pivot

Unity’s online expansion began in 2016 with a Master of Science Specialization in Sustainable Natural Resource Management and Sustainability Science. Twenty students enrolled and completed coursework entirely online. The university has since added master’s and undergraduate programs with an environmental focus.

In 2018, a few years after we started the experiment, Unity had 71 online students and about 700 on campus. Since then, however, Unity’s registrations have skyrocketed, with president Merik Peter Cooley blaming growing interest in Unity’s environmental programs as the climate crisis continues to accelerate. he said.

Unity first began considering an online program in 2012, when authorities were scrutinizing the university’s offerings. The overhaul required a rethinking of university organizational structures, course offerings, tuition fees and academic calendars.

What we recognized was our mission as an environmental agency and our curriculum was highly relevant in the 21st century, but we were only able to really deliver adequate service. There was only one audience. It was an adult high school graduate living in housing with a very traditional approach, Corley said. .

Administrators quickly realized that many students were location-bound and time-bound, including adult learners who were unable to attend due to distance, work or family obligations. While there was growing interest in environmental studies, students in remote areas outside central Maine often had no access to such programs, and the university was founded in 1965 as the Unity Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences. it was done. Thirty-nine students enrolled in the first class.

In 2017, between Unity’s launch of its online graduate program and expansion into online undergraduate services, the university restructured its organizational and financial model, introducing what it calls the Sustainable Education Business UnitsSEBU for short. So far, four such divisions have been established. One for purely online programs, one for hybrid learning, and one focused on generating supplemental income. The fourth SEBU is the Institute of Environmental Professional Skills, which employs a community college model to offer associate degrees and certificates. When it opens this fall, we plan to offer a program that combines online and face-to-face programs.

Unity’s website states that the company’s four SEBUs use a centralized shared service, but operate independently of each other, allowing them to be flexible to meet immediate needs.

The university also invested $3 million in hardware and software to launch its online program. Faculty members were critical in developing online classes and allowing Unity to keep instructional design in-house without hiring online program managers to squeeze revenue.

Everything we’ve done has been done in collaboration with our own faculty, Corey said.

We are also investing in staff and faculty to build our online capabilities as our enrollment numbers grow. But this growth comes with some tension points, including the university laying off about 30% of its staff after going completely online during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. According to them, this created an income shortfall of about $12 million or more.

At the time of the 2020 layoffs, Corey argued that moving away from a fixed campus was the innovation needed to succeed in today’s economic and educational environment. By doing so, he said, Unity is better able to meet students where they are. Academics envisioned a future that wasn’t bound by a campus-based model of education.

Since then, Unity has been active in the online world, with a curriculum focused on environmental topics. Cooley said Unity is partnering with local zoos, aquariums and national parks to help bring hands-on course content to students across the country. Many of these students are already working in the workforce. The average age of Unity online students he is around 29 years old.

University officials also focus on improving accessibility, flexibility and affordability.

In addition to launching various online programs, the university has reduced undergraduate tuition from an average of $28,000 in 2018 to $13,000 today. Unity has also discontinued the semester model and repackaged courses into eight 5-week terms at the Bachelor’s level and five 8-week terms at the Master’s level. Unity will be experimenting with a two-week tenure as it welcomes its first students to its new Environmental Professional Technology Institute, SEBU.

A rare success story

Online education experts say Unity’s enrollment boom is unusual in a crowded online marketplace with many colleges participating but few big winners. They point out that it is difficult to stand out in this field dominated by a few large institutions, including the University of Phoenix, Southern New Hampshire University, Liberty University and Arizona State University.

There is a tendency to underestimate the competitiveness of the market, said Megan Adams, managing director of strategic advisory services at consulting firm EAB. He added that many universities underestimate the infrastructure and expertise required to compete in the digital space, which can make it difficult for them to succeed.

Then there are the initial costs.

Launching an online program is never cheap, she said, and it can take time to break even.

Sean Gallagher, executive director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Future of Higher Education and Talent Strategy, noted that online enrollment is booming and competition among institutions to accommodate it is fierce.

Generally speaking, online registrations are outstripping in-person registrations. But what has changed, especially in the last few years, is that it has become much more competitive, Gallagher said.

Finding a niche for such an institution is especially helpful as the nationwide reach of online programs provides opportunities for expansion. For Unitys, that niche area is environmental programs, and Gallagher noted that the university is doing a good job of promoting it nationally.

While many small private universities across the United States are struggling, Unity has made a full-fledged shift to online. Turning to Unity’s neighborhood in the northeast, colleges that traditionally focused on the lodging experience, as Unity had previously done, have closed due to declining enrollment. And amid severe economic headwinds, experts expect more universities to close in the future.

Corey doesn’t believe Unity’s online pivot would have prevented him from succumbing to such a fate, but many of his neighbors would have struggled to make a living if Unity hadn’t made the transition. I doubt it.

We, like other struggling colleges, would have cut back, drowned in donations and asked people to do more with less in order to survive, said Corey. Told.

He added that Unity was never in a position to over-leverage or face structural flaws. In many cases, he argued, universities wait until it’s too late to make major changes. And if there’s a lesson to be learned from Unity’s success, he suggested, it’s to look ahead before it’s a dire time and not wait for the financial crisis to force a course change. bottom.

He said he thinks many leaders are waiting until the urgency increases to initiate these changes.

