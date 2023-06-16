Google Introduces Generative AI Virtual Fitting Tool





Listen to article 3 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Summary: In an attempt to recreate the fitting room online, Google has released a new virtual fitting tool using generative artificial intelligence available through its search engine, the company announced Wednesday. Initially only available for women’s tops. Shoppers can access products with the Try On badge, select a model, and virtually try on tops from brands such as H&M, Loft, Everlane and Anthropologie. The technology helps consumers visualize how their clothes will look on people with different skin tones, body types and hair textures ranging in size from XXS to 4XL. Google has also improved its shopping filters, allowing users to refine their searches using colors, styles, and patterns. Top’s first available filter uses machine learning and visual matching algorithms. Dive Insight:

Google has responded to online shopping frustrations by releasing a virtual try-on tool. A survey of 1,614 U.S. adults conducted by Google in April with Ipsos found that 59% of respondents were dissatisfied with a product they purchased online because it wasn’t what they expected.

In a blog post, Google hinted at plans to employ AI technology to power online shopping for other products as well. The company said it aims to launch a virtual try-on tool for men’s clothing, including tops, later this year.

Our new generative AI model takes just one image of a piece of clothing and shows how it hangs, folds, clings, stretches, wrinkles and shadows onto a diverse set of real models in various poses. can accurately reflect Lillian Rincon, his director, Sr. Products and Shopping, said: wrote in a blog post for his company.

Like Google, other technology companies and retailers are responding to consumer demand for a more reliable online shopping experience. In recent years, Snap has used augmented reality for various virtual try-on initiatives, including partnerships with brands like American Eagle, Gucci, and Mens Wearhouse. According to his June 2022 Snap survey, 8 out of 10 of his respondents are confident in their buying decisions after trying them on. With AR shopping tools.

Meanwhile, Walmart is also trying out a virtual try-on tool for shoppers. The retail giant introduced its Be Your Own Model product visualization tool in September. This allowed shoppers to upload a full-body image of themselves to see how the desired apparel would look on their body. The company released the tool after acquiring virtual fitting room startup Zeekit for an undisclosed sum in 2021.

