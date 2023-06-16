Inside the plan to accelerate NATO’s dual-use technology ‘innovation engine’





Washington NATO hopes that the strategic development of dual-use technology among allied partners will lead to the creation of what one official calls an innovation engine to stay ahead of technological advances by adversaries.

At the heart of the partnership plan are two separate initiatives aimed at technology in the commercial sector. The first is the NATO Innovation Fund, an effort to invest $1 billion in technology development for startups. The second, the North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA), was launched by NATO leaders last June and is expected to become fully operational on June 19.

DIANA Managing Director Deep Chana told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the news that we are supporting the best and brightest innovators in developing dual-use technologies to solve security and defense problems. said he was aiming to

DIANA will work with 30 startups this year on three focus portfolios: energy and resilience, sensing and surveillance, and secure information sharing. Each company will be given an initial subsidy worth 100,000, but after 6 months will be given the opportunity to receive a larger investment of 300,000.

Overall, we have a budget of several million euros this year, with an annual budget of around 50 million euros for the coming years, Chana said. We will also consider extending it through leverage and various other mechanisms. It will be a task for me to work on over the next few years. But you can already see that we are quite serious about working on a multi-year program.

Chana said NATO is “very clearly encouraging start-ups to bring their applications not only to the more traditional tactical military arena, but also to some sort of civilian space. We believe it will provide diversified revenue opportunities, which we believe will make us more resilient and investable.” companies in this field.

“And we believe this is a key feature of DIANA and a key differentiator from other similar types of programs that probably exist anywhere in the world,” he added. .

Innovation and Ukrainian application

Chana said the energy and resilience portfolio will see the start-up take on evolving technologies that can ensure a resilient energy supply, from creating the energy generation components themselves to mesh networking from an energy perspective. .

On the sensing and surveillance side, NATO will look at how it can produce next-generation detectors and sensor systems that can survey challenging environments, especially underwater.

Historically, it’s been a challenge for us to achieve a highly accurate, low-power footstep detection system that provides highly persistent situational awareness, Chana said. Again, the kinds of problems we’re solving there are about securing undersea infrastructure and undersea cables, and improving situational awareness in that environment.

Chana said the last area, secure information sharing, will focus on how communication systems share data between points A and B in a secure, efficient and low-cost manner. This kind of technology will be essential for everything from the Pentagon’s top-level Joint All-Area Command and Control (JADC2) effort to the kind of pop-up networking that is wildly successful in Ukraine.

So when you put all these different elements together into the idea of ​​secure information sharing, especially in a denied environment that doesn’t necessarily have a lot of power and doesn’t have great connectivity, we’re seeing All sorts of difficult scenarios arise. For example, a conflict scenario in a disaster zone. This is the area we are trying to tackle with the secure information sharing challenge.

Although the pilot’s three focus areas were not necessarily affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict exemplified the need for an organization like DIANA, Chana said.

So it shows the need to solve the kinds of problems we’re after, but it also shows the utility of innovation and being able to innovate. [an] Because the many solutions that have emerged from the Ukrainian conflict on the Ukrainian side are very staggering, he said. I think this record shows a tremendous amount of innovation and agility within the company that has proven to be very beneficial and very effective.

In the first phase of the DIANA pilot program, accelerator sites in Seattle and Boston will be used to test the startup’s technology. Chana said startups will have access to 11 deep tech acceleration sites and more than 90 test centers across the alliance.

We want to give people permission to fail right away, right? said Chana. One of the things we see so often in defense and security is that he’s an innovation, so when it’s put to test and trial, it’s not really a testing ground to fail in a safe way. They expose all their shortcomings. And unfortunately, that’s often the end, right? Failure in that environment is like a curtain of growth.

