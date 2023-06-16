Google Accidentally Releases Multiple Pixel Tablet Screensavers





At Google I/O, the annual developer conference, the company announced a slew of new hardware, including the Pixel Tablet. The product hasn’t been made available to customers yet, but Google is leveraging its experience developing the Nest Hub Max and shipping a docked Pixel Tablet. When left docked, the tablet will display the selected screen saver. Hands-on with the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O, we weren’t able to fully explore the options, but the erroneously listed app did just that.

The Pixel tablet is Google’s first tablet since the Pixel Slate in 2019, and is the cornerstone of Google’s hardware efforts. The company wants its go-anywhere smart displays to be as useful when docked as they are mobile. For this reason, it comes with assistant support and can be used as a smart home hub upon command. Otherwise, the clock etc. should be full screen.

List of now-removed Dreams apps on the Play Store

Google accidentally listed the Dreams app specifically for Pixel tablets on the Play Store. The listing was deleted shortly after, but survived long enough for 9to5Google to install it on his Samsung Galaxy series of tablets and give it a try. This was not normally possible.

New Pixel Tablet screensaver previewed on Pixel phones (Source: 9to5Google)

When I ran the app on my Pixel phone, Android’s screen saver menu showed new options in addition to the standard color, clock, and photo options. The full-screen clock has some new options, and Google’s squeaky weather toad on Android also gets its own screensaver. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

art gallery fullscreen clock – eclipse fullscreen clock – prime fullscreen clock – handmade fullscreen clock – retro flip google photos weather weather frog

The Dreams app adds a new screensaver to your Pixel settings menu, but it’s not designed to work on small smartphone displays. 9to5Google managed to get previews of them, but they weren’t fully rendered or were too cropped, lending even more credence to the theory that these were for his Pixel Tablet.

We’ll take a closer look at these screensaver options as we review the new Pixel tablets in more detail.

Source: Google

google pixel tablet

The Pixel Tablet was designed and built entirely by Google, from Android OS software to proprietary hardware. The hardware includes a charging base that doubles as a speaker, and can turn your Pixel Tablet into a smart home hub or photo frame when in use. do not have.

