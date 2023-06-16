Google now warns employees against using chatbots, including Bard





Reuters: Alphabet (GOOGL.O) is warning employees about how to use chatbots, including its own Bard, as it sells the program globally, four people familiar with the matter said. told to

Google’s parent company has advised employees not to enter sensitive company material into AI chatbots, a person familiar with the matter said, a move the company confirmed because of its long-standing information protection policy.

Chatbots such as Bard and ChatGPT are human-like programs that use so-called generative artificial intelligence to converse with users and answer a myriad of prompts. Human reviewers could read the chats, and researchers found that similar AI could reproduce data it absorbed during training, potentially creating a risk of leaks. .

Alphabet also warned engineers to avoid direct use of computer code that chatbots could generate, some of the people said.

When asked for comment, the company said Bard might make suggestions for undesirable code, but it would still be helpful to programmers. Google also said it aims to be transparent about the limitations of its technology.

This concern shows how Google wants to avoid business damage from software it launches to compete with ChatGPT. Google’s race against ChatGPT backers OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT.O) is at stake with billions of dollars in investment and the still immeasurable ad revenue from new AI programs and cloud Income.

Google’s warning also reflects what is becoming a corporate security standard to warn personnel about using publicly available chat programs.

More companies around the world are putting guardrails on AI chatbots, including Samsung (005930.KS), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) told Reuters. Apple (AAPL.O) also did not respond to a request for comment, but reportedly responded as well.

According to a survey of nearly 12,000 respondents, including top U.S.-based companies, by networking site Fishbowl, about 43% of professionals used AI tools such as ChatGPT as of January. In many cases, they used it in secret from their superiors.

By February, Google instructed staff who were testing Bard before its launch not to provide inside information, according to insiders. Google now has Bard deployed in over 180 countries in his 40 languages ​​as a starting point for creativity, and that caveat extends to code suggestions.

Google is in detailed talks with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, following Politico’s report on Tuesday that it would delay the introduction of Bard into the EU this week until more information is available about the chatbot’s privacy implications. He told Reuters he was answering questions from regulators.

Concerns about confidential information

Such technology can create emails, documents, and even software itself, and can be expected to greatly speed up the task. However, this content may contain misinformation, confidential data, and even copyrighted passages from the “Harry Potter” novels.

Google’s privacy notice, updated on June 1, also states, “Do not include sensitive or sensitive information in bard conversations.”

Some companies have developed software to address such concerns. For example, Cloudflare (NET.N), which protects websites from cyberattacks and provides other cloud services, markets the ability to tag businesses to restrict some data from flowing out. increase.

Google and Microsoft also offer interactive tools for enterprise customers, but they come with a hefty price tag, but refrain from ingesting data into public AI models. By default, Bard and ChatGPT store your conversation history and you can choose to delete it.

Youssouf Mehdi, Microsoft’s chief consumer marketing officer, said it was “obvious” that companies didn’t want their employees to use public chatbots for work.

“Companies are rightfully taking a conservative stance,” Mehdi said, explaining how Microsoft’s free chatbot Bing compares to the company’s enterprise software. “There our policy is much stricter.”

Microsoft declined to comment on whether it has outright banned employees from entering sensitive information into public AI programs, including its own, but another Microsoft executive told Reuters personally said it restricted its use to

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said entering confidential information into a chatbot was like “leaving a lot of PhD students off all their personal records.” rice field.

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-is-now-warning-its-employees-how-they-use-chatbots-including-bard-2393535-2023-06-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos