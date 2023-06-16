Google Domains shuts down after assets sold to Squarespace





Squarespace has entered into an agreement to purchase Google Domains assets. The news came as a bit of a surprise, but details of the deal were not disclosed. But one of the major acquisitions from this acquisition is the nearly 10 million domains that will be migrated to Squarespace. Google Domains has embarked on a downsizing of its business and, although not explicitly stated, is expected to exit service after the sale is completed.

Squarespace founder and CEO Anthony Casalena said in an official press release:

“We are very proud to serve our Google Domains business customers. Domains are a vital part of the web infrastructure and an important part of any business’s online presence. We look forward to serving these new customers just as we have served our Google Domains business customers, and we are committed to ensuring a seamless transition with our domain products.”

Of course, Google Domains customers may be a little nervous about the transition, but we guarantee a smooth transition in the coming months and support for Squarespace. In most cases, customers should enjoy similar features, and the company says it will keep renewal prices for at least 12 months after the trading close date. It’s unclear what changes are planned in terms of pricing, but Squarespace says it will offer incentives to keep these customers.

Moving and hosting domains is only part of the equation, but there’s also the issue of Workspace accounts associated with Google Domains. Squarespace says it will provide billing and support services to Workspace customers and will be “the exclusive domain provider for a minimum of three years for customers who purchase domains directly from Google with their Workspace subscriptions.”

The deal is expected to close near the end of the year, with a press release estimating Q3 2023, so most of the changes won’t start until sometime in 2024. Hopefully the transition will go smoothly and Google Domains users will have a very good experience. Very few problems.

