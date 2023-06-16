Meta’s plan to offer free commercial AI models puts pressure on Google and OpenAI





In a bold move first reported by tech news outlet The Information, Meta is preparing to issue a commercial license for its next open source language model release. Sources at Meta confirmed that the company plans to encourage other companies to not only develop open-source AI software, but also profit from it.

Meta is committed to completing the upcoming open source Large Language Model (LLM), which will be available for commercial use for the first time. This approach is significantly different from the closed-source language models currently in commercial use, such as Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and is widely used by companies looking for a more versatile and affordable AI alternative. can cause significant recruitment ripple effects.

However, the benefits of this move are not limited to companies adopting an open source model. As more developers are drawn to Metas’ open source AI ecosystem, Meta itself will benefit from the expertise of countless AI engineers around the world who contribute to improving its core models.

Meta’s plans to release an open-source, commercial-friendly model aren’t entirely unexpected. The company previously announced a feature-rich open-source LLM known as LLaMA, which he announced in February 2023. Initially licensed for research use and distributed to a limited number of users, LLaMA’s code leaked into the broader technical environment and laid the foundation for a number of new open-source AI models developed on top of the core technology. is.

These open source models are rapidly closing the gap with closed source models. His 13 billion-parameter Vicuna LLM model, built on top of the LLaMA foundational model, made waves in March with claims to achieve his 90% of the quality of ChatGPT. Google AI engineer Luke Sernau spotlighted Vicuna’s rapid progress in a leaked internal memo, stating that as the open source model continues to make rapid and significant progress, the moat by Google and OpenAI’s closed source model is claimed it didn’t exist.

Since then, the open source world has come a long way. Hugging Face’s Open LLM leaderboard lists a number of even more refined models, many of which are derivatives of his original LLaMA LLM, and which continue to expand their capabilities at a dizzying rate. Of these, open-source models like Falcon, developed by Abu Dhabi, are also gaining popularity among developers.

OpenAI is in trouble as the ecosystem of open source language models grows rapidly. The Information revealed last month that OpenAI is preparing its own open source LLM to deal with increasing pressure and competition from open source competitors and to protect its market share.

Meanwhile, as AI continues to form a key part of Meta’s strategic roadmap, and with Google and OpenAI shutting down many capabilities, the company has stepped up its commitment to an open source strategy, increasing its research and code. It is published regularly. their research.

When asked this week about how rapid advances in AI could potentially pose a threat to humanity, Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann Lucan dismissed such an idea as “absurd.”

