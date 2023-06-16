Possibilities of Generative AI in Telecommunications





Communication service providers (CSPs) are at a tipping point. From stagnant revenues, to network strains in meeting the demands of 5G, to challenges in delivering innovative customer experiences, the telecommunications industry is under tremendous pressure to transform.

Over the past few years, CSPs around the world have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to address some of these challenges, but the majority of operator operating costs still lie in infrastructure and data management. is spent. This limits their ability to leverage their core data assets and develop differentiated customer experiences that meet their individual needs.

Generative AI is a type of machine intelligence that has received a lot of attention recently. We’ve all marveled at its ability to generate human-like text, create new images, and even create musical scores. This is a compelling addition to the AI ​​toolset, complementing the ability to identify patterns, identify efficiencies, or interpret large data sets for machine learning (ML) and making predictions. is what you do.

But while there’s a lot of hype around generative AI, Google Cloud looks at it through a more practical lens for the telecommunications industry. Generative AI will streamline many of the tools and processes CSPs use every day, bring new levels of natural human-computer interaction, and allow machines to be programmed to perform certain actions. By doing so, we can accelerate the transformation already underway. Respond to voice requests in a natural and interactive way.

Generative AI builds on existing Google Cloud data, AI, and ML services. For example, contact center AI, which provides human-like interactions between callers and computers, has been deployed in CSPs for years to improve the satisfaction of both customers and call center workers. Adding generative AI to this technology will allow CSPs and their customers to do even better with, for example, a virtual agent that not only provides useful information but also allows customers to make payments and perform other transactions. You can feel the impact. With generative AI, CSPs can leverage customer call summaries to better understand customer sentiment and identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. CSPs can also learn from customer conversations to easily and quickly build and deploy virtual agents that enable more innovative and personalized customer interactions. And that’s just the beginning.

3 main areas

Contact centers are just one area where actionable, generative AI can help drive new value. Looking back at the key challenges facing CSPs today, one area where generative AI has the potential to transform stands out.

Personalized Experiences: In addition to further improving customer call center interactions, generative AI can enable greater personalization in e-commerce interactions. This is a big factor that helps customers sort their phone and calling plan choices. Personalization is also important for reducing churn, offering relevant new services, and managing the customer lifecycle. For example, with generative AI, CSPs can create customized marketing campaign content to match a chosen theme and target individual customers with customized text and images.

Autonomous Networks: Generative AI transforms multiple complex AI/ML models used throughout network planning and operations into large-scale language models that can understand network behavior and create action plans in areas such as network capacity (LLM) will also help pave the way for autonomous networks. planning and performance. For example, generative AI enables CSPs to use customer experience and sentiment data to train models and build better predictive capabilities. Importantly, the customer data sets used to calibrate these models are private, but selected internal customer data sets to significantly enhance privacy, factuality, and relevance while protecting intellectual property. that it is data. In addition, generative AI will be able to assist in network planning and design where high-level reporting and analysis are required.

Streamline operations: Both operations center uptime and field service efficiency are critical to controlling costs and improving customer satisfaction. In particular, applying generative AI to field service devices accelerates diagnostics and analytics, helps with installation, parts and troubleshooting, helps companies minimize truck dispatches, and improves field service training. You can also Generative AI also improves productivity in the IT development process, enabling code generation and troubleshooting to deliver reliable software products and services.

Data security and reliability

An area of ​​generative AI that has not been fully discussed is the importance of data quality and data security in building and training the LLMs that power the technology. Many of his CSPs are understandably concerned about intellectual property leaking in and out of the LLM, jeopardizing the security of their systems and intellectual property. We have a long history of providing industry-leading data security and privacy technologies. Generative AI integrated with Vertex AI ensures that all data within the CSP environment is protected.

On the other hand, in order for LLMs to produce accurate information, CSPs train using a small amount of controlled, proprietary data, possibly with trusted sources such as partners. I am building scenarios and use cases for Google Cloud also provides tools such as prompt engineering, tuning, and reinforcement learning from human feedback to further ensure the factuality and reliability of your data. This could lead to the first generative AI applications targeting smaller, high-impact problems such as network topology optimization.

the human element

Whether it’s solving a problem in a call center, field service workers combining AI information with their own know-how, or marketing and creative teams brainstorming with generative AI to create new presentations and marketing collateral. People are critical to the success of AI. Operations engineers augment and approve AI suggestions. We’ve built a lot of great technology to help people do what they can’t do. It helps synthesize millions, if not billions, of records and sources to spark new workflows and productivity.

The telecommunications industry is a rapidly changing industry, tech savvy, eager to learn and adopt the best new technology possible, and this includes generative AI. Every meeting with a CSP leads to new ideas, more use cases, and more industry-changing efforts. It’s been a lot of fun to watch this pace of change, but we’re just getting started.

We look forward to delving deeper into some of the exciting use cases for the CSP industry in future blog posts. Also, learn more about how Google Cloud works with his CSPs around the world to deliver a holistic cloud transformation.

