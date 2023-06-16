Basis of the tumor microenvironment





What is the tumor microenvironment?

The tumor microenvironment (TME) is a localized region formed and dominated by tumors containing various cell types and chemical signals. It may catalyze tumor growth and contribute to cancer cells becoming resistant to therapy. Over the past two decades, the scientific community has made great strides in understanding this complex environment. Still, only 3.4 percent of the oncology drugs investigated were effective in early trials, demonstrating how important it is to understand the complex TME and its relationship to treatment and resistance. I’m here. 1,2

Main components of TME

TME contains cellular and non-cellular components. These include cells of the immune system, cancer-associated fibroblasts, and endothelial cells, as well as the extracellular matrix (ECM), signaling factors, and growth factors that are essential for cancer cell survival (Table 1). ).

Table 1. Cellular and non-cellular components of the tumor microenvironment3

Cell type Non-cellular component

immune cells

extracellular matrix (ECM)

T lymphocytes

exosomes

B lymphocytes

apoptotic body

macrophage

Chemokines (MIP, CCL11, CCL5, MCP, IL-8, IL-16, CCL9)

Neutrophil

Cytokines (IL-1, IL-2, IL-3, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-12, IL-15, IL-18, IL-37, IL-23, IL-27, IL-7, IL-37, IL-31, IL-10)

natural killer cells

Growth factors (PDGF, EGF, NGF, TGF, TGF)

dendritic cell

tumor necrosis factor (TNF)

other cell types

Interferon gamma (IFN-)

fat cells

Cancer-associated fibroblast (CAF)

endothelial cell

cancer cell

TME contributes to cancer growth and survival

changes in immune cells

TME provides an effective barrier to cancer therapy. Utilizes infiltrating immune cells to promote tumor survival rather than exert physiological anti-tumor functions. This is achieved by modifying immune system effectors and reducing immune cell recognition signals. In addition, TME reprograms immune cells to release factors that help cancer cells grow and survive. Four

hypoxic environment

Because tumor cells often proliferate faster than new blood vessels can form, TME tends to become hypoxic and recruits immune cells that contribute to the production of ROS to further exacerbate hypoxia. increase. Hypoxia triggers the release of cytokines that promote cancer cell proliferation, makes cancer cells more resistant to apoptosis, and alters metabolism, a major factor in treatment evasion. Five

physical barrier

The ECM within the TME provides a physical barrier to drug penetration, greatly reducing the likelihood of targeting all tumor cells. In addition, ECM molecules catalyze the release of transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-), which also promotes therapeutic resistance of cancer cells. 6

Heterogeneity

Finally, TME is heterogeneous and affects cancer cells differently depending on the local area in which they reside. This alters gene expression patterns and can lead to DNA mutations, contributing to cancer cell instability and heterogeneity and a major factor in treatment failure. 7

Multiple factors are important in cancer progression.

Credits: Scientist

Targeting TME for therapy

Researchers have explored potential therapies that target components of TME. These strategies include eliminating immune cells that have been taken up and modified by tumors, and genetically modifying immune cells to increase their efficiency before administration to patients8. These strategies have yielded his CAR T-cell therapy, which has had clinical success. Use.9

antibody therapy

TME cells and cancer cells differentially express surface antibodies. Clinical studies have shown promising results using monoclonal antibodies against proteins such as PD-L1 that are highly expressed on cells in TME. Such approaches are often supplemented with radiotherapy or other monoclonal antibodies, such as those directed against cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (-CTL-4), to allow residual tumor cells to escape treatment. Treatment efficiency is improved because the probability is reduced. Ten

Outlook

Researchers are now using state-of-the-art methodologies to further our understanding of TMEs and identify the weaknesses within them that enable cancer treatments. Such studies have the potential to develop prognostic biomarkers, new treatments and informed treatment protocols.

About the Author: Johanna Pruller is a Research Fellow at King’s College London and previously holds a PhD in Molecular Medicine focused on the development of gene therapy for alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. Since then, she has studied cancer heterogeneity and its effects, why treatments fail, and how tumor cells acquire resistance mechanisms.

References

Hartung T. Reflect with anger on what clinical research has taught us about preclinical research. Artex. 2013;30(3):275-291. doi:10.14573/altex.2013.3.275

2. Mak IW, Evaniew N, Ghert M. Lost in translation: animal models and clinical trials in cancer therapy. J I am in charge of translation. 2014;6(2):114-118.

3. Bozyk A, Wojas-Krawczyk K, Krawczyk P, Milanowski J. A brief review of the diversity of cells and interactions in the tumor microenvironment. biology. 2022;11(6):929. Doi: 10.3390/Biology 11060929

4. Chu V, Toh HC, Avastad JP. The immune microenvironment in tumor progression: therapeutic features and challenges. J Onkol. 2012; 2012:1-10. Doi: 10.1155/2012/608406

5. Luis JM, Brikki F, Kiargi P, Morales A, Fernandez-Checa JC. Dual roles of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species in hypoxia signaling: c-SRC-mediated activation of nuclear factor B and oxidant-dependent cell death. Cancer Institute 2007;67(15):7368-7377. Doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-07-0515

6. Furler R, Nixon D, Brantner C, Popratiloff A, Uittenbogaart C. TGF- maintains tumor progression through biochemical and mechanical signaling. cancer. 2018;10(6):199. Doi:10.3390/Cancer 10060199

7. Pruller J. Intratumor heterogeneity as a major challenge to cancer modeling and therapeutic success. Sci Revs Biology. 2023; 2(1). doi:10.57098/SciRevs.Biology.2.1.2

8. Rosenberg SA, Yang JC, Sherry RM, et al. A durable complete response in a heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patient using T-cell transfer immunotherapy. Clinical Cancer Institute 2011;17(13):4550-4557. Doi: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-11-0116

9. Kalos M, Levine BL, Porter DL, et al. Her T cells with chimeric antigen receptors have potent anti-tumor effects and can establish memory in patients with advanced leukemia. Science translation medicine. 2011; 3(95). doi:10.1126/scitranslmed.3002842

10. Wang Q, Shao X, Zhang Y et al Role of the tumor microenvironment in cancer progression and therapeutic strategies. cancer medicine. Published online on February 21, 2023: cam4.5698. Doi: 10.1002/cam4.5698

