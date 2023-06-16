INDUS X strengthens US-India defense cooperation and alliance





Related

Event: INDUS X: Accelerating the India-US Defense Innovation Ecosystem

Date: June 21, 2023

Location: US Chamber of Commerce, Washington DC

Organizers: US Department of Defense, Indian Department of Defense, US-India Business Council (USIBC), US Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 1st INDUS X Summit, held just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House, will be critical to accelerating India-U.S. defense co-development and co-production and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. is a great opportunity. Hosted at the US Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the US Department of Defense and the Indian Department of Defense, INDUS X paves the way for:

Advancing towards the goals set out in the India-U.S. Roadmap for Defense Industry Cooperation Harnessing the technology releasability outcomes industry expects from the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical Advanced Technologies (iCET) High-tech defense innovation, research , to strengthen bilateral trade relations and defense facility linkages; to strengthen linkages between U.S. and Indian defense start-ups and strengthen cooperation in defense technology;

INDUS X could help India reach its goal of $5 billion in defense exports by 2025 and help India diversify its defense supply chain. A defense exhibition will be held at the conference, where companies will showcase technologies and platforms that can benefit both countries’ border security, maritime domain awareness, space situation awareness, etc., and contribute to a more stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. Through this conference, USIBC will contribute to fostering a culture of co-development and co-production between the United States and India.

Background

INDUS X is a milestone in the accelerating fusion between the world’s oldest and largest democracies and a key deliverable of iCET. At the iCET industry track held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in January this year with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, U.S. and Indian national security advisers Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval, Defense members said: Seeking important deliverables.

U.S.-India Supply Chain Security Agreement U.S.-India Mutual Defense Procurement Agreement U.S.-India Roadmap for Defense Industry Cooperation USIBC to host a platform for start-ups and primes to initiate dialogue and close potential defense deals to enable Indian start-ups to increase their engagement with the US defense industry ecosystem. Facilitate

During US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India, the two sides initiated negotiations on the Supply Chain Security Agreement and the Defense Procurement Agreement, establishing a roadmap for defense industry cooperation. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently met with Indian National Security Advisor Dorval at iCET in India to discuss India-U.S. defense cooperation ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to strengthen India-U.S. defense cooperation. reaffirmed its continued focus on technology releasability issues.

The INDUS X conference will further build on this momentum fostering a joint defense innovation ecosystem and promoting joint development and joint production between the two countries. INDUS X was launched under iCET and is part of a broader strategic and defense partnership initiative, Defense Innovation and Innovation, led by India’s Innovation for Defense Excellence Initiative under the U.S. Department of Defense and India’s Ministry of Defense Production. part of the bridge.

Through the INDUS X conference and its exhibition for defense startup members, USIBC will fulfill the objectives of the Defense Innovation Bridge, carry out iCET’s defense track, and reach out to defense primes, startups, and innovators.

Expected deliverables from the launch of Joint Challenge by INDUS X: The conference will launch a Joint Challenge under the Defense Innovation Bridge, focusing on dual-use cases common to both countries. Joint Working Group (JWG): He will establish a JWG to guide activities under the Defense Innovation Bridge. This group facilitates exchanges between startups and representatives from both countries, fostering mutual trust. India-U.S. Joint Innovation Fund: A joint innovation fund is proposed to promote deep tech defense startups in both countries. The fund aims to attract funding and expertise using a public-private partnership model. Academic partnerships: The conference will feature leading universities, incubators and accelerators. Partnerships with these organizations support defense innovation projects. Senior Advisory Group: At this meeting, USIBC will establish a Senior Advisory Group of government officials, industry leaders and academic experts to guide future bilateral engagement under the banner of INDUS X. Become. do you have any questions?

For more information, please contact:

Arjit Roshan [email protected]

About the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uschamber.com/international/indus-x-fact-sheet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos