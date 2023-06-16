The best compression recovery boots of 2023





Once the secret weapon of pro athletes, compression recovery boots are no longer a secret. Superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Lindsey Vonn have all shared their love of the latest recovery trend via social media, and fitness enthusiasts have taken note and ‘Add to Cart’. pressed.

LeBron James is a fan of Hyperice’s Normatec recovery boots and has taken a (custom) pair to the road after noticing his feet feel much better after using them. If he’s good enough shoes for a four-time NBA champion, he’s good enough for us in a compression he recovery boot.

Of course, Amazon’s selection deserves MVP.

Best compression recovery boots for any price on Amazon What are (and do I need) compression recovery boots?

We asked ourselves the same question. Still, we’re happy to support legitimate recovery trends, especially those that work for big-time athletes like LeBron and Lindsay Vonn.

Simply put, compression recovery boots use pneumatic compression (think inflatable boots with intermittent pressure) to apply pressure to your legs to increase circulation, reduce swelling and increase blood flow. It is a kind of restorative device that allows you to recover and heal.

Who Should Use Compression Recovery Boots? From long-distance runners to non-athletes, anyone looking to reduce swelling (and blood clots) in their feet will greatly benefit from adding compression to their recovery. can do. Intermittent (pneumatic) compression has been found to be more effective for recovery than static pressure. Compression increases blood flow and promotes recovery. Anyone, not just professional athletes, can benefit from using compression boots and compression sleeves.

LeBron’s Choice: Hyperice Normatec 3 Legs Recovery System Amazon

In 2011, LeBron wanted to improve his game (more) and speed up his recovery. His longtime trainer, Mike Mancias, recommended him dual-leg compression recovery boots, specifically the Hyperice Normatec.

James loved the gear the company made specifically for LeBron, noting the improved performance and flexibility after using it.

Hyperice Normatec 3 uses 7 compression levels and the brand’s patented Pulse technology to deliver precise therapy. Normatec 3 is lightweight and has Bluetooth connectivity for more functionality. Easy to use, simply zip up each boot to power up and relax.

Hyperice Normatec 3 Recovery System, $699 (down from $799)

$699 at Amazon

If you like the Normatec 3 but can’t stand the price, try the Hyperice Normatec Go ($399). It uses the same science that goes into all of Normatec’s products, with leg sleeves instead of full boots. This lightweight wearable has his TSA approval and is useful for thrombosis sufferers and athletes who want to avoid the inevitable irritation that comes with flying.

Hyperice Normatec 3-Leg Normatec Go, $399

$399 at Amazon Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots Amazon

The Therabody Recovery Air Jet Compression Boot is battery operated and does not need to be plugged in. With an integrated internal pump controlled by a one-touch panel, this dual-leg recovery system is especially useful for athletes of all levels on the go.

Therabody’s Fast Flush technology uses 4 time intervals and 4 pressure settings to perform a full cycle of inflation and deflation in just 60 seconds. This creates a bespoke recovery regime unique to each user.

An industry leader in sports recovery, Therabody’s compression boots are created with the same thinking behind best-selling recovery products like Theragun.

This set comes in 3 sizes.

Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots, $899

$899 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a fully customizable compressed recovery boot, Therabody Recovery Air Pro is for you. The Therabody Air Jet, Air Pro allows for precise customization of timings, pressure settings and zones, which explains the $1,299 price tag. Amazon reviewers rated the Air Pro as “great,” “excellent,” and “worth every penny.” we agree

Therabody Recovery Air Pro, $1,299

Buy $1,299 Therabody at Amazon Therabody Air System 1st Generation Father’s Day Sale Choosing between Normatec and Therabody

When it comes to compression recovery boots, Normatec and Therabody are the big names in the field. Not surprisingly, they are also the most expensive.

Compression Levels: The Therabody Air Jet Recovery Boots offer 4 compression levels while the NormaTec 3 and NormaTec Go both offer 7 compression levels as does the Therabody Recovery Air Pro.

Size: Normatec Go’s free size (25″ x 12″ x 1″) may not be suitable for the tallest users. However, all Normatec 3 and Therabody recovery boots come in small, medium and large boot options. .

Wireless Compression: If you want to recover on the go, the NormaTec Go and Therabody Air Jet Recovery Boots are perfect. The Normatec Go isn’t a complete boot and offers fewer customization options, but it’s TSA-approved and a great choice for athletes who want to maintain circulation while flying and those who suffer from blood clots.

Fit King Leg Compression Boots Amazon

Fit King’s compression boots have a built-in pressure sensor, 3 massage zones and 3 different massage modes. Power up your Fit King compression boots with user-friendly smart controls that display air pressure data.

The Fit King promises quiet operation, reducing the nuisance to nearby people.

Fit King Leg Compression Boots, $200 (down from $400)

$200 at Amazon Quinear Leg Recovery System Amazon

Quinear’s full leg massager features air compression technology that inflates and deflates four air chambers that target the feet, lower calves, upper calves and thighs. Boots apply pressure evenly and improve blood circulation. The sequential compression boot has a built-in sensor that allows it to be adjusted for different leg sizes.

This dual-leg set has earned a 4.6 out of 5 star rating from Amazon reviewers, some of whom boasted of “a big difference after a hard workout.”

Quinear Leg Recovery System, $300 after coupon (discount from $459)

Buy the $300 Normatec Compression Recovery Bundle at Amazon Related Content from CBS Sports

