Google sues suspected fraudster over fake business and vetting scheme





Google is suing the company for alleged scammers who carried out an elaborate scheme to flood its search product with fake businesses and reviews.

In a complaint filed on Friday, Google accused defendant Ethan Hu of misusing the company’s products to create fake online listings for non-existent companies and bolster the companies with fake reviews from non-existent people. accused of doing so. After setting up the fake company, Hu and 20 unnamed co-defendants allegedly sold these fake listings to other companies seeking to promote their services in Google search results.

According to Google, the defendants created more than 350 fake business profiles and received at least 14,000 fake reviews over the past two years. Google can automatically create listings for businesses, but businesses can request a verification postcard be sent to their address or verify legitimacy by voice or video call with a Google employee. You can also create your own listings.

In its complaint, Google accuses the defendants of using elaborate props to make the fake listings look like real small businesses, and of pretending to be fake business owners in these calls.

In one instance, Google included a photo believed to be of Mr. Hu in one of those calls, in which Mr. Hu claimed to be associated with the fictitious chiropractor, Wilmington Chiro Health, in June 2021. be done. In March 2022, Hu used the toolbench to demonstrate the existence of Western Los Angeles Garage Door Repair, which he allegedly showed a photo to a Google employee, and then later in the same month, other locations in different parts of the country. We used the same bench to validate the two businesses of In yet another example, Google said Hu assembled essential oils and massage chairs to validate his aromatherapy and reiki business.

Google claims Hu will advertise these properties for rent and for sale on his Facebook page. In one instance, Hu allegedly demanded access to a bogus plumber listing in Monterey, Calif., for $1,000 from would-be buyers, and the month before, people in the area supposedly looking for plumbers It said it received about 40 calls and five form submissions. The caller ends up being routed through that fake listing to a less sophisticated online plumber with his footprint.

Google seeks damages and a permanent ban on Hu and his co-defendants from advertising and selling false authentication services.

The lawsuit comes as Google seeks to avoid competition from new competitors such as its AI-powered Bing and ChatGPT services, as well as a potential flood of low-quality AI-generated search results. Google’s chief litigator Lenny Huang said in a blog post on Friday that customers trust Google to deliver authoritative and reliable results. But spending money based on fake reviews erodes that trust.

