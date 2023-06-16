Google Domains Agrees To Acquire By Squarespace





Squarespace has announced that it has acquired all of Google Domains’ assets, including the sale of approximately 10 million domains, and that the transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2023.

Google and Squarespace have entered into an agreement to transfer the assets of Google Domains.

Google Domains will enter a transition period as it discontinues.

Squarespace’s CEO and founder issued the following statement:

Squarespace Founder and CEO Anthony Casalena said: “Domains are an important part of his web infrastructure and of any business’ online presence.

We have served millions of customers using our domain products to date and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition, so we are excited to serve these new customers. looking forward to it. ”

The news shocked almost everyone, but no one expected it to happen.

Wow. Squarespace’s acquisition of Google Domains was definitely not on my bingo card today. 😱😱😱

— Brian Gardner (@bgardner) June 16, 2023

Google Workspace Customer Impact

Squarespace is a reseller of Google Workspace. Customers who purchased domains through Workspace will be migrated to Squarespace billing.

According to the press release:

“With the closure, longtime Google Workspace reseller Squarespace will become the exclusive domain provider for customers who purchase domains directly from Google with their Workspace subscriptions for a minimum of three years.

Squarespace also provides billing and support services to Google Workspace customers who subscribe to the service through Google Domains.

You can change your domain account at any time. ”

Squarespace Domain Registration

Squarespace is primarily known as a Software as a Service (SaaS) website builder that makes it easy for individuals and businesses to create a web presence.

But they are also in the domain registration business. The acquisition will add about 10 million more customers.

Domain registration businesses, like other domain name registrars, have domain management tools that let you edit your DNS.

Squarespace domains cost between $20 and $70.

The sale agreement stipulates that Squarespace will maintain the current Google Domain price for one year.

Reacting to the news of the acquisition of Google Domains

Google domains are a popular choice in the search marketing community and beyond because of their ease of use and simple interface.

The news was met with overwhelming anxiety, fear and sadness.

One noted that add-ons such as privacy, email accounts, and other services are consistently under-promoted, which is not uncommon with other registrars.

This is a great product for agency owners and one of the best ever, never-ending upsells, goes the way of GoDaddy.

— Rex Kramer, Danger Seeker® (@RexDangerSeeker) June 16, 2023

Other Google Domains customers, apparently happy, expressed their grief:

Quite disappointed with this.I love my G domain

— Tea Riddle 🇺🇦 (@TeeRiddle) June 16, 2023

I’m so sad

— Josh Miller (@josdmiller) June 16, 2023

Squarespace’s natural path to growth

Many other companies offer domain registration services in addition to hosting, marketing and other services. So in some ways, this is the natural path for Squarespace.

Read the press release:

Squarespace signs definitive agreement to acquire Google Domains assets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-domains-agrees-to-be-acquired-by-squarespace/489525/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos