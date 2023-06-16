LOral Announces Big Bang Beauty Tech & Innovation Challenge in North Asia





Loral announced the launch of the Big Bang Beauty Tech & Innovation Challenge (Big Bang Program) in North Asia. This is the first regional open innovation initiative focused on driving co-creation and co-development of innovative beauty products and experiences in China, South Korea and Japan.

This initiative will discover, support and nurture promising start-ups and companies with beauty technology and innovative science that can be scaled locally and globally.

After a successful three-year pilot in China, the program has attracted more than 1,500 Chinese startups, resulting in over 50 projects over the past three years.

In South Korea, LOral will partner with MSS to further expand and support promising South Korean SMEs and start-ups with innovative digital and beauty technology technologies that can be deployed globally. The Big Bang Korea program will focus on beauty equipment, beauty technology, skin diagnosis and delivery system enabled by digital and AI technology.

In Japan, LOral partners with J-Startup and Hello Tomorrow to support Japanese startups and cross-industry collaborators through the Big Bang Japan program, which provides open innovation and co-development opportunities. The Japan program will focus on sustainable beauty and green science.

Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology at L’Oral Groupe, said: At LOral we embrace and nurture innovation and believe in open innovation through partnerships. Therefore, we work with innovative start-ups, SMEs, institutions and governments to inspire and inspire them. The signing of the memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s MSS is an important milestone for Loral’s progress as a leader in open innovation in North Asia. We look forward to working with Chinese, Korean and Japanese startups through the Big Bang program to expand North Asian creativity and innovation globally.

Lee Yong, Minister of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups of Korea, said that it is a major mission of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Business Startups to support promising Korean SMEs and start-ups to play an active role in the global market. In that sense, our collaboration with the global beauty leader Loral Group is extremely significant. The ministry will continue to support Korean companies with innovative technologies to cooperate with global companies to enhance their market competitiveness and enter the global market.”

Dr. Yoshiaki Ishii, Director of the Startup and New Business Promotion Office of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said, “The Japanese government is strengthening the startup ecosystem to achieve social benefits and economic growth, and we believe J-Startup is a flagship program. The LOral Big Bang program makes J-Startups more global and contributes to a better world.”

Fabrice Megabane, president of the North Asia Zone and CEO of Loral China, said that North Asia is a world with five markets that are geographically and culturally linked to one-third of the world’s beauty market. said to be the most dynamic beauty market in the world. Leveraging our unique Beauty Triangle Innovation Ecosystem and our strong research and innovation expertise in China, South Korea and Japan, the North Asia Big Bang Program will focus on co-creating through open innovation on disruptive beauty solutions. I believe in unleashing power. Partners with ups in China, Korea and Japan. Inspire the world with North Asian innovation and create the beauty that moves the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsandtoiletries.com/news/news/22864973/loral-announces-big-bang-beauty-tech-innovation-challenge-in-north-asia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos