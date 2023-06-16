Did you use Google between 2006 and 2013? You may have to pay for it for free How to get it here





With over 1 billion Google users worldwide today, it’s likely that between 2006 and 2013, most people in the United States used the search engine for work, play, and school. If so, you may be eligible to receive free money as part of the campaign. Class action lawsuit between Google and the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

About the Google class action lawsuit

According to a press release issued by the Kroll Settlement Administration, Google entered into the settlement to avoid litigation and focus its efforts on customer complaints.

Google has denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit, which alleges the tech giant improperly shared users’ search queries with third-party websites and companies.

Anyone who clicks on a Google Search link between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013 is eligible to participate in the class action lawsuit. According to the Kroll Referrer Header Settlement website, each claimant will receive approximately $7.70 if they submit an approved claim. This estimate is subject to change as new data become available regarding attorney fees, settlement administration costs and the number of claimants.

how to claim money

To claim your money, apply online by the July 31, 2023 deadline or print and complete the claim form PDF and mail it to:

Google Referrer Header Privacy Settlement

Note: Kroll Settlement Administration claim form

PO Box 225391

New York, New York 10150-5391

Claim forms can be found on the Kroll owned website, refererheadersettlement.com.

Claim forms must be postmarked by July 31, 2023 to be included in the class action settlement. Once you mail the claim form, a paper check will be sent to the address provided on the form.

You are not required to provide proof of your Google searches, but you must confirm that you submitted search queries to Google and clicked on search results within the United States during that period.

To submit a claim form online, you must register to receive your class member ID. The process is easy and only takes a few minutes. A phone number and email address are required. When you register, you will receive an email with registration confirmation and a class member ID, which is a series of numbers and letters.

Copy the class member ID and paste it into your website to view the claim form. Enter your details and select your payment option.

If you want to receive a digital transfer of money, you must submit a claim form online and provide information for digital deposit via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or ACH. Bank account information is required for direct deposit. You can also choose to receive a prepaid digital Mastercard compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for October 12, 2023, meaning payments will be made after that date.

What else you should know

As with most class action lawsuits, you have the option to opt out.

If you do nothing, you will not receive any money, but you are waiving your right to sue Google for claims related to this lawsuit.

You may opt out of litigation by submitting a written request to the Settlement Administrator, Settlement Class Counsel, and Defendants through the Settlement Website by July 31, 2023. We will not receive any money from class action lawsuits, but reserve the right to: Sue defendant separately.

You can also choose to receive funds even if you object to the settlement by submitting a claim form. The objection form can be found on the Documents tab of the Kroll Referrer Header Settlement website.

As with claim forms, all paper or online forms related to exclusions and objections must be received or postmarked by July 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Did you use Google between 2006 and 2013? You may have to pay for it for free How to get it here

