University of Rhode Island Research Foundation Awarded $2.4 Million Grant to Launch RISE-UP Initiative to Promote Dual-Use Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Blue Economy – Rhody Today





KINGSTON, Rhode Island, June 15, 2023 The University of Rhode Island Research Foundation has received 240 grants from the Office of Naval Research to develop and advance blue economy, marine and energy technologies and opportunities that will strengthen the Rhode Island economy and its workforce. won a million dollar grant. The funding will establish a new initiative, RISE-UP (Resilient and Innovative Sustainable Economy through University Partnerships), in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the University of Hawaii.

RISE-UP leverages complementary technical expertise between three universities with similar missions and geographic contexts to develop entrepreneurship and foster innovation.

Ocean State is brimming with opportunity when it comes to growing the blue economy, and this is a smart federal investment to accelerate progress through innovation and collaboration with other coastal states and universities. U.S. Senator Jack Reed, chairman and senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said this will bring together leading researchers, academics and industry partners to develop and commercialize scalable technologies related to energy, marine technology and more. He said that it would be helpful to cooperate on the opportunity of of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

RISE-UP’s goal is to commercialize dual-use products and technologies to launch new business ventures that have a positive impact on the economies of Rhode Island, Alaska and Hawaii.

We would like to thank Senator Reed for continuing to support Rhode Island innovation in dual-use applications to improve national security. Christian Cowan, URI Research Foundation and Executive Director of 401 Techbridges, said, “The RISE-UP program includes accelerating the commercialization of technologies in states involved in a variety of marine environments, and expanding the potential for both military and commercial applications worldwide. We have a unique opportunity to solve a real problem,” he said. Increasing technology-based ventures by URI’s student-faculty team and connecting them to ecosystems in Alaska and Hawaii will provide new visions for solving big problems.

The RISE-UP program will focus on:

Developing technology solutions for mission-critical needs Interdisciplinary education and experiential training on innovation and entrepreneurship World-class research facilities, faculty, students and industry collaborations in all three states

Cowan said the RISE-UP program is jointly built, hosted and iterative with the University of Rhode Island to promote relevant skills and an entrepreneurial culture. RISE-UP will be managed by 401 Tech Bridge, a division of the Research Foundation, and will be conducted in partnership with URI by Program Director Pete Ramsey.

“As a public land-grant research university, our mission is not only to educate Rhode Island’s technical workforce, but also to transform intellectual property into a commercially viable enterprise that creates jobs,” said URI. Anthony Marches, Dean of the College of Engineering, said RISE-UP will help support that mission and we can’t wait to get started.”

The four RISE-UP sub-programs provide a lean, cross-disciplinary starting point, process-based training that sustainably supports the next generation of talent.

Subprograms include:

Pathways to Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Defense (PIE-D), a semi-annual program focused on industry-identified mission problem sets. URI Patents2Products, His One-Year Fellowship in Innovation and Entrepreneurship URI Graduate and Postdoctoral Fellows get the tools they need to run a successful startup. Ideation Studio is focused on accelerating the growth of startups with the goal of developing early adopter minimal viable products (MVPs) with established product market fit. RISE-UP Faculty Fellows establish an active organization. A network of colleagues who integrate entrepreneurship into teaching and research.

Additional details and schedules for these programs will be announced in June 2023.

About URI Research Foundation

The URI Research Foundation oversees market analysis, commercialization of protected intellectual property, and building business relationships with corporate and government partners. These commercialization activities advance Rhode Island’s economy while improving society and developing individual potential. Its business divisions include 401 Tech Bridge (www.401techberidge.org) and Polaris MEP (www.PolarisMEP.org). Additional information can be found here.

